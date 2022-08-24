And now we know who we are.
Sort of.
As we head into Week Two of the high school football season, we get our first look at the backyard Santa Fe brawl as St. Michael’s heads across town to play Capital on Friday night. On paper, that’s the highlight of this weekend’s games, a slate that reminds us not to freak out and lose touch with reality before we really get settled in.
Yes, the Horsemen and Jaguars got off to decent starts. Sure, Santa Fe High, Santa Fe Indian and a few others got pushed around.
As a certain NFL quarterback might say, relax. It’s only Week Two.
That said, it’s time to ruffle some feathers and lay down some predictions on what’s about to happen.
St. Michael’s (1-0) at Capital (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
If all it took to hand out blue trophies was one game, the Jaguars would be state champs. They left treadmarks all over Grants last week, rushing for nearly 400 yards in what was a great start for a team making its debut in 6A.
It barely moved the needle in the coaches’ opinions. Capital got just two points in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Coach’s Poll for 6A — two more than the Jaguars got in the preseason poll the week before.
The Horsemen were far from dominant in their win in the rain against Taos over the weekend as they slogged their way to a 12-point win at home. They needed — and got — a big game from their defense, which produced three red-zone stops and two key turnovers. Same, too, for running back Marcus Leyba and an offensive line that looked pretty solid.
The win actually dropped the Horsemen into a tie for third place in this week’s tabulation. No big deal; it’s just one game and, as anyone can tell you after one week, rankings mean nothing right now.
Capital has a lot to prove, more than St. Michael’s. Capital has been kicked around for years in the round-robin that is the Jaguars-Horsemen-Demons trifecta, and until they score a breakthrough, it’s hard to go against recent history.
Prediction: St. Mike’s 27, Capital 23
Roswell (1-0) at Santa Fe High (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
There are those out there who say this year’s Lovington Wildcats may be one of the best teams in school history. If that’s the case, yikes, because Roswell hung 69 points on them in a 40-point blowout last weekend.
Now the Coyotes are coming to Ivan Head Stadium as the clear No. 1 in 5A. Getting the chance to take on a 6A school on the road is exactly the kind of thing that gets their attention.
To have any chance, the Demons must do a complete 180 on defense. They were picked apart in last week’s loss at West Mesa, a surprisingly lopsided setback that hopefully isn’t a sign of things to come.
Prediction: Roswell 48, Santa Fe High 16
Socorro (1-0) at SFIS (0-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
By the end of the season, it’s entirely possible that the Braves will have played five of the top six teams in 3A. This is certainly one of those, as Socorro checks in as the No. 2 team in this week’s polls.
To say Santa Fe Indian School is a heavy underdog is an understatement. The Warriors have the goods to be one of the last teams standing come late November and, judging by their blowout win against Pojoaque last week, it’s safe to say they’re as good as advertised.
Thing is, will having the Braves’ starting quarterback (Andre Coriz) on the field for the first time make a difference? Yes, but not enough.
Prediction: Socorro 50, S.F. Indian 8
Los Alamos (1-0) vs. Taos (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday in Questa
The Hilltoppers are good, that much we know. They opened with an easy win over Española and, on paper, could be gearing up for a big season.
The key to stopping Taos is something St. Michael’s showed last week, and that’s contain 6-foot-8 quarterback Daemon Ely. He can sling it downfield with the best of them, but it won’t matter if his line doesn’t give him the time to use every inch of that body to make an accurate throw.
Los Alamos is no pushover on defense. When the dust settles on this season, it’ll be the one thing people are talking about.
Prediction: Los Alamos 40, Taos 20
If that’s not enough bulletin board material, just wait until next week, when we start to see the separation between the haves and the have-nots. For now, it seems like a fairly level playing field. Just around the corner, not so much.
Here’s a few predictions from other area games this week: Robertson 47, Cobre 13; West Las Vegas 28, Dexter 27; Bernalillo 50, Española Valley 12; Bloomfield 56, Pojoaque Valley 6; N.M. Military 55, McCurdy 6; Escalante 34, Tohatchi 14.