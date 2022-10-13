For the Capital Jaguars, the playoffs begin Saturday.

Meanwhile, the St. Michael’s Horsemen head to Raton, where they’ll try to regain the edge that made them Class 3A’s top-ranked team, and the Santa Fe High Demons can play the spoilers role while gaining momentum for next year.

The city’s “Big Three” enter Week 9 of the prep season with big games — yes, even Santa Fe High. It’s just that the Los Lunas Tigers have something on the line in Friday night’s matchup at Ivan Head Stadium. Los Lunas can wrap up at least a tie for the District 5-6A title with a win and an automatic berth in the Class 6A playoffs.

Popular in the Community