091022Football_LS_1.JPG

St. Michael’s Taven Lozada catches the first touchdown of a Sept. 10 game while being covered by Los Alamos defenders at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen face Aztec on Saturday on the road.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

It’s time to go all-in on Capital.

Move over, buddy, the fence-sitters in Northern New Mexico are about to invade your personal space on the Jaguars’ bandwagon after watching them pick apart Albuquerque Academy last week. Aside from the fact that they looked pretty salty on defense with an in-your-face attack that produced half a dozen sacks, their offense behind the Muñoz boys appears reliable and, at times, entertaining.

If that’s not enough, it’s hard to beat those cool black and silver uniforms that have just a hint of teal on the lids — or whatever that third color is. Over the years, it’s been everything from turquoise to Columbia blue, teal to some variation of Carolina blue.

Popular in the Community