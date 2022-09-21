It’s time to go all-in on Capital.
Move over, buddy, the fence-sitters in Northern New Mexico are about to invade your personal space on the Jaguars’ bandwagon after watching them pick apart Albuquerque Academy last week. Aside from the fact that they looked pretty salty on defense with an in-your-face attack that produced half a dozen sacks, their offense behind the Muñoz boys appears reliable and, at times, entertaining.
If that’s not enough, it’s hard to beat those cool black and silver uniforms that have just a hint of teal on the lids — or whatever that third color is. Over the years, it’s been everything from turquoise to Columbia blue, teal to some variation of Carolina blue.
Let’s be clear, though. Riding the bandwagon doesn’t mean picking them to win every week. The Jaguars have a huge obstacle in their way this week in the form of the other Jaguars, the Atrisco Heritage Academy version that will host Capital on Thursday night. AHA has been scoring points like it’s an all-star team in a video game.
It won’t be the only stiff nondistrict test this weekend as St. Michael’s, which rose to No. 1 in the weekly Class 3A coaches poll last week only to get dropped to No. 2 during its bye week, heads to the Four Corners area to face Aztec in a Saturday night game.
It makes for a challenging week for prep picks, like throwing darts at a moving target in a darkened room. Went 5-2 last week and sit at 28-6 for the season.
Capital (3-2) at Atrisco Heritage Academy (4-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
We’ve got another five weeks before the state playoff picture comes into focus, but it’s as simple as this for Capital: Win three games in district play and don’t get blown out in games against Atrisco and Los Lunas. It’s not to say those games aren’t winnable, but they’re certainly games in which the Jaguars are considered underdogs. Stay close here, and it sets up a potential at-large playoff run in 6A. Easier said than done since Atrisco is the second-highest scoring team in all of 11-man football.
Prediction: Atrisco Heritage 47, Capital 20
St. Michael’s (3-0) at Aztec (2-3), 6 p.m. Saturday
There are only 11 unbeaten teams still standing in 11-man football, the Horsemen being one of four in a top-heavy 3A. They’re coming off a much-needed bye week. Statistically, their defense is approaching elite-level status, having shut out two straight opponents and holding three of them to single digits. This isn’t your average road trip, though. Tigers quarterback Marcquis Henry will get a lot of attention from that St. Michael’s defensive front.
Prediction: St. Michael’s 33, Aztec 26
Santa Fe Indian School (1-3) at Española Valley (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
All hail the mighty Sundevils, winners of three straight with eyes set firmly on a fourth. It’s a rare day when Española wins at least four games in one season and the odds are good that the glass ceiling gets smashed with this game and a home date with Navajo Prep in a couple of weeks. Much love to QB Nate Chacon, one of the top signal callers in the area.
Prediction: Española 40, S.F. Indian 18
Robertson (2-2) at Tucumcari (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday
This is a mismatch on paper. It’s an even
bigger mismatch in real life thanks to a
weather-abbreviated loss in the Cardinals’ most recent game. They’re smarting, perhaps a little humbled and very eager to make an example of someone. That’s not good for the winless Rattlers, a team that’s scored just 14 points all year.
Prediction: Robertson 55, Tucumcari 0
Thoreau (3-1) at West Las Vegas (3-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Dons need C.J. Perea to be on the field. If he’s out, this team is vulnerable (witness the recent loss to Española). The eye test for this game is Thoreau’s record. Don’t invest your life’s savings on it because the three wins are against teams with a combined 2-13 record. If Perea plays, expect big numbers from a guy who’s averaging 220 yards passing a game.
Prediction: West Las Vegas 44, Thoreau 12
Los Alamos (2-3) at Albuquerque Academy (3-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Hilltoppers got the pick-me-up they desperately needed in last week’s blowout win at home over Pojoaque Valley. It won’t be so easy this weekend with a visit to an Academy team that had no response for Capital’s pass rush in a loss last week in Santa Fe. If the Chargers are back to full strength and RB Cole Conway is back on the field, it could be trouble for L.A.
Prediction: Albuquerque Academy 34, Los Alamos 21
Taos (3-1) at Bernalillo (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The soap opera that is the Taos football program appeared to reach some form of resolution this week when head coach Art Abreu Jr. was cleared after what amounted to a 30-
second timeout during an internal investigation. Like him or not (and most seem to adore the guy), the Tigers are better with him calling the shots. Let’s move on.
Prediction: Taos 36, Bernalillo 20
Pojoaque Valley (0-3) at Portales (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Elks are a team in limbo, one seemingly immune to scoring points and holding other teams in check. Their 42-point loss at Los Alamos last week is but the latest in a growing list of tough moments for a team that now faces the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked team in Class 4A. This one should be over early.
Prediction: Portales 54, Pojoaque Valley 0
Navajo Prep (0-4) at McCurdy (1-4), 1 p.m. Saturday
The Bobcats hammered Santa Fe Indian School last weekend, providing a spark in what has been a tough start against a rugged nondistrict schedule. Every team on McCurdy’s slate is from a bigger classification, including this one. Scoring hasn’t been the problem for Navajo Prep; stopping the other team has been. Expect points on both ends.
Prediction: Navajo Prep 40, McCurdy 34
Escalante (2-3) at Mescalero Apache (1-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Lobos are beating the teams they should and losing to the teams they are expected to. They’re expected to win this one. Mescalero’s only win is against a junior varsity team. Coming off a loss to 3A unbeaten Raton, the Lobos are looking for a rebound.
Prediction: Escalante 48, Mescalero 6