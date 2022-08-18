The Capital Jaguars were simply trying to survive a year ago.
Now they want to show Class 6A they can thrive in their new environment.
It might have seemed like chaos reigned at Capital in the fall of 2021, as it introduced a new coach, Joaquin Garcia, in late June. The turnaround from the truncated spring season left him and his coaching staff little time — six weeks, to be exact — to install their offensive and defensive playbooks.
Not only that, but the Jaguars had little time to get to know the new coaching staff and work out for the upcoming fall season. The “new car” smell never quite lifted, as Capital made do with a condensed playbook. It was almost good enough to get the Jaguars into the playoffs, as they finished 4-6 but lost to Los Alamos in the final week in what amounted to a play-in game for the 12th seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
“We were just running the same plays, but with different options to those plays,” said Capital senior quarterback Julian Muñoz.
Contrast that with this offseason, which has gone as smoothly as Garcia and the Jaguars could have hoped. The Jaguars saw their numbers increase to about 40 players who consistently showed up in the spring and summer. Offensive coordinator John Salazar studied and installed the “Air Raid” system with the idea of getting the ball quickly to the Jaguars’ various players. Then there was Capital’s move from 5A to the state’s highest classification in 6A.
Garcia instituted what he hopes is an annual tradition by taking the team for a camping retreat over the weekend after scrimmaging Bernalillo and Albuquerque West Mesa on Aug. 11. He said it was a staple during his two years as head coach at West Las Vegas in the early 2000s. He brought it to St. Michael’s while he was as an assistant.
“We didn’t talk about football or anything like that,” Garcia said. “it was, ‘Let’s enjoy and get to know each other and do some trust building stuff and use this time to just chill out.’ The kids always see us as coaches, but we cooked for them and did some team-bonding stuff and it was awesome. It got to show them that the coaches are human, too. We like to joke around and have fun.”
For all of the improvement the Jaguars have shown over the past nine months, there were still some things to iron out — like the school district’s new block schedule. That meant Wednesday’s practice was set for 2:30 p.m. instead of the usual 3:30 start, but some seniors got caught in the snarl of traffic that led to them taking about 15 minutes to find parking.
Garcia said the normal routine of school will iron out those late arrivals, but it does put the coaches in a bind, as Salazar and defensive coordinator Rob Yardman showed up as the team was in the midst of warming up for practice after finishing up their teaching duties.
Wednesday saw the Jaguars’ best practice of the week, however, as the offense moved sharply after a slow start, and the defense was stout in preparation for Friday’s season opener against the Pirates. All of the progress the Jaguars have made since last season has helped develop a belief that they are close to being a playoff team, if they aren’t already.
“We’re making the playoffs,” said senior receiver/safety Anthony Anaya III.
“You’re gonna hear us,” Muñoz added.
Part of the enthusiasm stems from the emergence of Muñoz as a signal caller last season. He averaged 214.4 yards in total offense for the Jaguars last year, but he missed the last two games of the season because of a concussion. His absence revealed how much Capital relied on his arm and legs to make the offense go.
The rationale behind installing the “Air Raid” offense was to minimize the amount of hits Muñoz took by getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He has weapons around him in running backs Francisco Diaz and Juan Muñoz, as well as receivers in Anaya, Avelino Trujillo and Javier Martinez. With a stronger offensive line, anchored by Lazarus Griego, to open holes and give its quarterback more time to find receivers, the Jaguars feel they can put points on the scoreboard.
“Julian has that confidence with the line and with all of the athletes that he has around him,” Garcia said. “He started to realize he doesn’t have to do everything. At the end of the day. He has some options as far as what we’re doing.”
The increase in roster size also limited the number of players upon which Capital will rely. Julian Muñoz likely won’t see much playing time on defense, and a handful of players (Abeyta and Diaz, in particular) have been getting reps on both sides of the ball. Adding to the optimism is the return of junior linebacker Fabian Ryan, who was cleared last week to return to full activity after tearing his left ACL in September.
Garcia said the roster increase also means the scout teams are more capable of giving the starting offense and defense good looks at what they will see on Fridays.
“We have options where we can give guys a break in practice and in the games,” Garcia said. “We have scout teams that can give us good looks. Last year, we had a lot of freshmen who tried to give us a look and they did their best. This year, they make our number-one offense and defense work.”
The Jaguars hope that all adds up to a strong season that ends with them playing in November.
It beats merely surviving.