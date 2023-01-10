Never the most skilled.
Never the swiftest.
And definitely never the biggest.
But one thing the Capital boys basketball program does is live up to its nickname — scratching and clawing and fighting like their Jaguars namesake.
The south-side school had plenty to celebrate on a special Tuesday night — like their head coach, Ben Gomez, achieving a milestone. In honor of Gomez getting his 300th win — a milestone that seems to be in dispute as to when it occurred — the undersized Jaguars, with just one player over 6 feet tall, did what they do best. They rallied from a 42-37 deficit to Valencia in a battle of Jaguars by going on a closing 19-7 run in regulation and overtime to secure a 56-49 win in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
After earning the hard-fought victory, Santa Fe Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and district athletic director Marc Ducharme recognized Gomez with a plaque in recognition of the win. The rest of Santa Fe’s Jaguars showered him with balloons that said “300” and a Gatorade bath that drenched Gomez.
In the locker room, the players handed him congratulation cards and a bag of Almond Joys, Gomez’s favorite treats.
Gomez deflected credit for his coaching accomplishment, which includes five appearances in either the Class 4A or 5A state championships and the school’s only boys basketball title in 2004, to past and present players.
“It’s all about them; it’s never about me,” Gomez said. “They worked their ass off and they believe in what we need to accomplish. They never stop trying to give a good effort. I have been fortunate that I’ve had players throughout the years that just want to come in here and be a Capital Jaguar to the best of their ability.”
While many in attendance and on the sidelines believed they were watching a pair of historic moments in the making, Gomez said they might have missed the moment by a few days. Gomez said, according to his records, he won No. 300 on Saturday in a 58-29 home win over Española Valley. That also represented the 600th win in the 24-year history of the program.
However, former player Terence Mirabal provided a spreadsheet that showed Tuesday’s win was the historic moment. The conflicting information centers on Gomez’s first season in his second stint with the program in 2013-14. His records show an 11-17 record, while Mirabal’s shows a 10-16 mark. MaxPreps.com, which has a catalogue of prior seasons and its information is used by the New Mexico Activities Association to determine selection and seeding for the state basketball postseason, showed Capital went 10-17 that year.
Gomez said whether the moment came over the weekend or against Valencia is irrelevant. What matters is that he has coached players who have become productive members in the community. Two of them are on his coaching staff, namely varsity assistants Bryan Mirabal and his son, Ben Gomez Jr.
“Seeing former players come back and knowing they are doing well and have a career going and knowing that I had a small part in that, that’s what matters,” Gomez said.
Izaya Sanchez-Valencia said the team might have let the emotions of playing for their coach get to them in the game. Capital (10-4) played at Valencia’s deliberate, patient pace for much of the game and saw itself trailing 42-37 when Damian Estrada hit an 18-footer with 4:05 left in regulation.
The Jaguars’ desire to get the win was the driving force in their sudden about-face in playing at a faster, more frenetic pace.
“We all knew it was coach’s 300th win, so that brought a lot more energy on the court,” Sanchez-Valencia said. “We were just trying to play the best we can for him and get the W.”
Valencia took away Capital’s best weapon — the transition game off of turnovers, especially in the open court. The Valencia County Jaguars (6-11) had only eight turnovers through the first 32 minutes. It changed rapidly, as Valencia only managed one shot from the floor and turned the ball over four times in the last four minutes of regulation.
Capital still trailed 44-41 after Estrada drained two free throws with 48.7 seconds left, but the fast pace was too much for Valencia to handle. A Sanchez-Valencia turnover led to a free throw by Francisco Diaz with 27.4 seconds to go.
When Ali Abdullah missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity at the line, it set up the turning point. Sanchez-Valencia induced a foul in the low post with 6.9 seconds and got two free throws.
His first shot hit every part of the rim and almost lipped out before spinning back in. The second one hit nothing but net for 44-all.
“The only thing you can do is play,” Sanchez-Valencia said. “If it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in. At the end of the day, I want the shot go in, and I practice those shots every day to make be the best I can be at that shot.”
Capital hit its first two shots in overtime, both tough shots in the paint by Sanchez-Valencia and guard Isaac Ortega. When Ortega hit the free throw after getting fouled on his shot, Capital had a 49-46 lead it never lost.
“Those were big,” Ortega said. “Once we saw their energy go down, ours went up.”
Valencia went oh-for-four from the field until Abdullah hit a meaningless putback with less than 10 seconds left that provided the final points of the night.