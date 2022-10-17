The Capital Jaguars are hoping for one to appear during the late night hours of Oct. 29. That’s the date the New Mexico Activities Association announces the 12-team bracket for the Class 6A football playoffs. A lot has to happen between now and then to give them a reason to watch.
The good news is the Jaguars still have a chance — as slim as it might be. First, all they have to do is win their final two District 5-6A games against Clovis and crosstown rival Santa Fe High to keep their names in the conversation. After that, all the stars must align and divine intervention might need to be called upon to place Capital in the field of 12 teams.
In short, Capital is in a bad place when you break down the criteria the NMAA uses for all the eligible teams. If you don’t know the criteria, here’s a list:
Overall record.
District finish.
Head-to-head wins.
Wins over district champions, regardless of class.
Coaches input (essentially a coaches ranking at the end of the season).
Let’s start with the MaxPreps.com rankings. It has Capital at 19th, behind the likes of Albuquerque schools West Mesa, Eldorado and Sandia. Also standing in front of Capital in the rankings line are Alamogordo and Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy; both have wins over the Jaguars.
Add to that being in the worst district in 6A, and the picture gets gloomier. Even if Capital beats Clovis on Thursday and Santa Fe High next week, those wins won’t appease a cold-hearted computer that sees wins over the No. 18 (the Wildcats) and No. 21 teams (the Demons). The good news is that the Jaguars will have a 6-4 record and a 3-1 district mark that will be good enough for at least second place.
Capital missed out on a potential win over a district champion when St. Michael’s pulled out a 28-24 victory in the second week of the season. However, there is hope.
If Los Alamos can win beat Albuquerque Valley and Del Norte in District 2/6-5A, it will be the district champion and give the Jaguars an all-important chip in its favor, since they beat the Hilltoppers. In that case, it will have three criteria points in its favor since no other ranked team in front of the Jaguars can forge a winning record and the odds are none of them — aside from Clovis — will finish higher than third.
District finish might be the most important element for the Jaguars’ chances, because right now, the district has a shot at getting only the 12th seed. The two other teams battling for that spot right now? Alamogordo (currently fourth in District 3/4-6A) and West Mesa (third in 2/5-6A). Alamogordo would likely trump Capital because of its head-to-head win is the tiebreaker when teams are even in criteria points (which the teams likely will be) and the odds are good it will be ranked ahead of Capital by the coaches.
West Mesa gets in because it will own a better strength of schedule compiled by MaxPreps.com, which is the other tiebreaker.
Yet, even when factoring other teams in front of Capital, most of their résumés look better, too.
In the end, it could come down to coaches input, and it’s hard to say where Capital will sit in that pecking order. If the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll is any indication, it doesn’t bode well. The Jaguars haven’t received a vote from a 6A coach since Sept. 20.
And we haven’t even touched the possibility that Clovis, provided it loses to Capital, could beat Los Lunas in the regular-season finale and force a three-way tie for first in the district between the Wildcats, Tigers and Jaguars. Suffice it to say, Los Lunas will get into the playoffs in that scenario, while Clovis and Capital will need a lot of help.
As dizzying as all of this might be to a prep football newbie, just understand that a lot has to swing in Capital’s favor for it to have a chance.
Step one, however, is just win.
The Jaguars might have to leave the rest up to a higher power.