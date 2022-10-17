Miracles do happen every once in while.

The Capital Jaguars are hoping for one to appear during the late night hours of Oct. 29. That’s the date the New Mexico Activities Association announces the 12-team bracket for the Class 6A football playoffs. A lot has to happen between now and then to give them a reason to watch.

The good news is the Jaguars still have a chance — as slim as it might be. First, all they have to do is win their final two District 5-6A games against Clovis and crosstown rival Santa Fe High to keep their names in the conversation. After that, all the stars must align and divine intervention might need to be called upon to place Capital in the field of 12 teams.

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community