Boys basketball
Capital 49, Abq. Manzano 39
What happened: After struggling for much of the District 5-5A season, the Jaguars got a little boost heading into the district tournament with a win over the Monarchs in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital overcame a two-point second quarter by playing stingy defense that allowed Manzano just five points in that span as the teams were tied at 15 at the break. The Jaguars woke up offensively, outscoring the Monarchs 34-24 the rest of the way.
Top players: Three players led the way for Capital with nine points — Javier Martinez, Anthony Alvez and Francisco Diaz.
What's next: The Jaguars (11-15 overall, 2-8 in 5-5A) will be on the road for the opening round of the 5-5A tournament next week.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 45, St. Michael's 31
What happened: The Lady Braves sure liked the number 10, scoring 10 points in first three quarters in a District 2-3A game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. It was enough to build a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter before SFIS scored 15 points on the strength of 7-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line. The Lady Horsemen continued to struggle offensively, making just seven baskets through the first three quarters.
Top players: Jordan Torres had a game-high 17 points for the Lady Braves, and Cameron Conners added eight. Lauryn Pecos paced St. Michael's with 12.
What's next: SFIS (17-5, 6-2) will be the second seed in the 2-3A tournament. St. Michael's (8-17, 2-6) is the fourth seed.
Capital 47, Abq. Manzano 44
What happened: The Lady Jaguars secured fourth place in District 5-5A with an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter. They scored 24 points in the final 8 minutes to overcome a 25-23 deficit.
Top players: Shania Gallegos and Amerie Romero each had nine points for Capital. Catlyn Bittel scored 18 points for the Lady Monarchs.
What's next: Capital (7-19, 4-6) is the fourth seed and should get a home game for the first round of the 5-5A tournament, which starts Tuesday.
Peñasco 64, Mesa Vista 55
What happened: The Lady Panthers moved one step closer to a potential playoff with Escalante for the top seed in the District 5-2A Tournament after downing the Lady Trojans at home. Mesa Vista continued a late-season tailspin, losing for the fourth time in the last six games.
Top players: Martina Tafoya had 17 points to lead Peñasco, Maricela MacAuley added 14 while Analise MacAuley and Charnelle Gonzales each had 12.
What's next: The Lady Panthers (17-7, 8-1) play Questa to end the regular season on Saturday. Mesa Vista (15-7, 5-4) plays at Mora Saturday to end its regular season, too.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.