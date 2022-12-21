RIO RANCHO — For the first time this season, an opponent did to the Capital Jaguars what they have done for most of the past five games to others.

The Rio Rancho Rams were more physical, more aggressive and more energetic in practically every way possible Wednesday night. The result was one of the worst showings by Capital in the 16-year coaching career of Ben Gomez.

Powered by 29 Capital turnovers and a stingy perimeter defense that forced a 2-for-18 performance from deep, Rio Rancho fashioned a 69-30 win in a nondistrict game.

