RIO RANCHO — For the first time this season, an opponent did to the Capital Jaguars what they have done for most of the past five games to others.
The Rio Rancho Rams were more physical, more aggressive and more energetic in practically every way possible Wednesday night. The result was one of the worst showings by Capital in the 16-year coaching career of Ben Gomez.
Powered by 29 Capital turnovers and a stingy perimeter defense that forced a 2-for-18 performance from deep, Rio Rancho fashioned a 69-30 win in a nondistrict game.
The undersized, high-flying Jaguars, who were riding a five-game winning streak, came crashing down in a most humbling way.
“They pushed us to a little bit faster pace than we wanted,” senior wing Izaya Sanchez-Valencia said. “We needed to slow ourselves down. That’s what was messing us up a little bit more.”
For a team that likes to play at a fast pace, the results were telling.
The point total was the second fewest by Capital (6-3) over the past 25 years. Not since a 38-24 loss to St. Michael’s in 2013 have the Jaguars scored fewer points. It was just the third time in Gomez’s career a game ended with the 35-point mercy rule running clock and the first time it happened since Capital has played at the big-school level (1996-2000 and 2018 to the present).
The game was the antithesis of Capital’s performance over the past five games. Since losing 61-48 to Las Cruces Organ Mountain in the season opener Nov. 26, it had not scored less than 50 points in going 5-1 during that stretch.
Even more impressive was a defense that hadn’t allowed 50 points since a 73-64 loss to Rio Rancho Cleveland. Capital did it by being physical, especially against opposing guards. That allowed the Jaguars to force turnovers in the open court and fuel the transition game.
All of that came to a grinding halt in the opening five minutes of the game. It was tied 2-all when the Rams (5-4) scored 16 straight points.
They did it by taking care of the ball and attacking the paint. Rio Rancho built a 22-9 lead after a quarter, and all of their points came from inside of 10 feet.
In all, the Rams connected on 32 buckets — 30 of which came inside the 3-point arc. It was a performance that left their head coach, Wally Salata, bemused.
“We’ve been playing this way for nine games,” Salata said. “I didn’t know if we could do this against guys whose size were [5-foot-6], 5-6, 5-7, 5-9, 6-foot,” Salata said. “I didn’t know how we were going to do that when we were the bigger team. Once we were able to force some turnovers and get a lead, now Capital is playing catch-up.”
The Jaguars never could. They got within 24-13 on Isaac Ortega’s 8-footer with 6:46 left in the first half, but Rio Rancho reeled off eight straight points. It started, ironically, with a 3 by Jerry Archuleta, but the Rams followed with a Jamal Bynum free throw, a Jayden Johnson putback and an Archuleta steal and layup for a 32-13 lead.
“It was a bit humbling for us,” Capital senior guard Francisco Diaz said. “It was a good wake-up call for us. I think we needed that as a team. We need to feel that and know how these big-school teams play at this level.”
As bad as the night was for the Jaguars, they were still down only 37-21 at the half. A good start to the third quarter would have helped mitigate the damage of a lackluster first half. Instead, the Rams reeled off the first 14 points of the second half and outscored Capital 18-4 to create an insurmountable 55-25 edge.
“We just have to come out and battle,” Sanchez-Valencia said. “We didn’t start the game battling, and what really held us back was getting down 16 early and having to dig ourselves out.”
Rio Rancho finished the game with four players in double figures, led by Johnson’s 14 points and Archuleta’s 13. Salata said the Rams are not blessed with an outstanding scorer, but they can be a handful for opponents if they can play with the hard-nosed, physical style they have shown to start the season.
“You have to play with energy,” Salata said. “If you don’t play with energy, I don’t care who you are, you’re going to lose games.”
That was a message the Capital Jaguars have to take to heart. If not, there will be more days like this.