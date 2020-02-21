ALBUQUERQUE — Monday, 7 p.m., Santa Fe Indian School’s Pueblo Pavilion. Be there.
The Capital Jaguars will be. So will the Santa Fe High Demons.
In what might be the biggest prep boys basketball game the city has seen in decades (until the next time, of course), the city’s two public schools will battle for the top seed for the District 5-5A Tournament at that time and place.
The two teams took care of the formalities Friday night with wins to finish out the district and regular season, but Capital had to work a bit harder to secure its spot in the 5-5A playoff. The Jaguars built a 39-20 halftime lead, but battled through some lethargic moments in the second half before beating Albuquerque Manzano, 64-55, on the road.
With Santa Fe High beating Albuquerque Rio Grande 77-39 in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, the Jaguars (23-3 overall) and the Demons (21-4) finished the district with 9-1 records. This is the second consecutive year 5-5A ends up with a playoff to determine the top seed, but this game has greater implications.
The playoff winner has an inside track to the second seed for the Class 5A State Tournament. Capital head coach Ben Gomez took a philosophical approach toward the city schools’ fifth matchup of the season.
“We just need to be healthy, and whatever happens, we just need to be ready and execute,” Gomez said. “We just need to leave it on the court.”
Gomez alluded to health being a factor, as senior forward Seth Arroyos sat out the game with a sore right ankle — an injury he suffered Jan. 4 against Rio Rancho Cleveland. His absence seemed to throw the Jaguars off for parts of the game.
It further depleted a short bench, which was two reserves strong with Arroyos. Without him, it left Angel Parra in the sixth man role.
However, the 5-foot-10 junior wing made his presence felt early as he scored 11 of his 13 points to help Capital overcome an 11-8 deficit to build a 39-20 lead. Then, he became the energy guy when the Jaguars took their foot off the gas pedal in the third quarter that saw the Monarchs (8-16, 3-7) chip away to within 45-34 late in the third.
Parra created a couple of jump-ball situations, grabbed a pair of rebounds in the second half and came up with a big bucket at the start of the fourth quarter that seemed to wake his teammates out of their slumber.
His layup off an offensive rebound with 7:05 left gave Capital a 53-40 lead and seemed to awaken his teammates out of their slumber.
“I had to come out as hot as I could because [Gomez] gives me my minutes like that,” Parra said. “I came out and did the best I could so I could help my teammates the best I could.”
Chano Herrera and Dominic Luna hit consecutive 3-pointers that upped the margin to 59-44 with 5:25 left. When Elias Rodriguez scored on a breakaway layup with 3:21 left, the Jaguars were up 63-46 and the lead was secure despite scoring just one point the rest of the night.
“We were just trying to slow them down and we got sloppy with the passes,” Herrera said. “We were getting the shots we wanted, though.”
That was clear in the first half as a 16-2 spurt gave Capital a 24-13 lead, then a closing 15-2 spurt made it 39-20 at the break as the Jaguars hit six of its last eight shots. That was just the precursor a frustratingly inconsistent second half.
Gomez said Arroyos’ absence did throw the rotation off, and he used all but one of his four reserves at times in the second and third quarters looking for a combination that clicked.
“It throws some people off,” Gomez said. “Then, if you have some guys who aren’t ready to play mentally, it just adds another dilemma. But we’ve been dealing with injuries all year long.”
What didn’t change was the balanced scoring. Parra led the team for the first time this year and Capital had four players reach double figures with him. Brandon Saiz and T.J. Sanchez each had 12 points, Luna scored 11 and Herrera added 10.
