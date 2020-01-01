A year ago, the Santa Fe High Demons went into their nondistrict game against Rio Rancho Cleveland with a chance to make a name for themselves.
This weekend, that opportunity arrives for the Capital Jaguars.
It was almost exactly a year ago – Jan. 3, 2019, to be exact – that the Demons’ 63-62 win over the then-second-ranked Storm, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings, sent the team into a different orbit. The game signaled Santa Fe High as a true contender in Class 5A and portended a run to the state championship.
On Saturday, Capital finds itself in a similar spot, as it takes on a Cleveland team that is ranked second in 5A in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. With a win can legitimately move the team into contender status. Ironically, last year’s Demons and this year’s Jaguars (10-1 on the season) were ranked fourth in the Freeman rankings going into their games against Cleveland.
As if the parallels could not be more obvious, Cleveland enters this week with a 10-0 record and won the Hobbs Holiday Tournament over the weekend. That’s exactly where the Storm stood before playing Santa Fe High.
That might change by the time Saturday rolls around, as the Demons (10-2) get first crack at the Storm when they travel to Rio Rancho for an equally-anticipated matchup.
Still, the similarities are not lost on the Jaguars.
“People will take notice of [a win],” Capital senior guard Brandon Saiz said. “We know we can always find room for improvement to be at our best, but [beating the Storm] would be a big win for us.”
Capital will be coming off a two-week break after rolling through Grants’ Eddie Peña Classic in which it beat all three opponents by at least 26 points, including a resounding 87-26 win over the host Pirates, who were ranked fourth in the Class 4A rankings.
Saiz said the Jaguars’ success has been predicated on finding the hot hand. Most of the time, that means getting the ball to T.J. Sanchez, who is leading the team with a 20.5 points-per-game average. However, that average is bolstered by five games with at least 24 points, including a 35-point performance in an 82-40 over St. Michael’s on Dec. 17. Over the past eight games, someone other than Sanchez led Capital in scoring five times.
Overall, the Jaguars have four players averaging more than 9 PPG, and senior Seth Arroyos is averaging 6.7 points over the last eight games as he continues the road back from a severe concussion in February that lingered throughout the summer.
Saiz said that is a product of chemistry among a group of five seniors that goes beyond high school.
“I’ve been playing with T.J. and Chano [Herrera] since, like, second grade,” Saiz said. “So, I know how they play and I’ve always had them as my teammates. And I love to see everyone score. I try to get everyone the ball. I’m kind of a pass-first guard.”
But before Capital’s moment comes, Cleveland has a score to settle on Thursday. The Demons (10-2) head to Rio Rancho to play them in a key nondistrict game for both teams. Santa Fe High is coming off a third-place finish at Rio Rancho’s Jalene Berger Holiday Classic, but lost 6-foot-8 junior forward Fedonta “JB” White to a left knee injury during a 73-70 loss to Albuquerque Highland on Dec. 27.
It is not known how long White will be out, but Demons head coach Zack Cole said the experience the team gained from last year, when it lost White for the last half of the season, should be beneficial.
“We’re a little banged up, but it’s going to be a great test for us,” Cole said. “It would have been a great test if we were healthy but it’s still a great test for us in this situation. We’re just focusing on staying together and keep building on that team concept.”
One thing that the Demons showed in their 69-57 win over Albuquerque Hope Christian to secure third place was that they can still shoot. Santa Fe High built a 28-10 lead over the Huskies thanks to six 3-pointers and connected on eight shots from the perimeter for the game.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.