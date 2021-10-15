It was yet another slow start for the Capital Jaguars.
At least the defense did its part Friday night in a District 1/2-5A game at Miyamura. Quarterback Julian Muñoz ran for two touchdowns and the defense collected six turnovers in a 22-6 win. Capital improved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in district.
Miyamura fell to 2-6, 0-3.
Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia lauded the performance, especially since the team was missing several injured offensive and defensive linemen.
“It’s fun to see our kids being successful and believing in what we’re doing,” Garcia said. “You can just see the brightness of their eyes, that we believe. That’s all I want.”
Muñoz guided a 22-point outburst that erased a 6-0 Patriots lead in the second quarter on Isaiah Martinez’s 4-yard touchdown run at the 5:53 mark. The junior scored on a 69-yard touchdown run on a pass play that broke down. Muñoz sprinted up the middle, took advantage of blockers downfield before cutting to the left sideline and diving into the end zone with 1:17 left in the first half. A 2-point run made it 8-6 Jaguars, and that was the score at the half.
Capital struck again midway through the third, as it started a drive from its own 30. Muñoz capped it with a 26-yard run on an option keeper to the left side of the field.
Another 2-point conversion upped the margin to 16-6 with 7:19 left in the quarter.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars defense forced four turnovers in the second half, with three of them thwarting Miyamura drives that ventured into Capital territory. Garcia said Avelino Trujillo and Anthony Anaya III, who made his first appearance after regaining his academic eligibility, both recorded two interceptions.
“I told the guys before the game if we do well and control the turnovers, we’ll be fine,” Garcia said. “It was positive, real positive.”
Capital has another road trip next week as it plays Farmington, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, on Oct. 22.
