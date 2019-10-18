ALBUQUERQUE — The eyes never lie.
And the eyes of Albuquerque Del Norte running back Isaiah Ortiz led the Capital Jaguars to victory Friday night.
With the District 2/6-5A opener between the two teams reaching the final 2 minutes, the outcome depended on Capital’s defense stopping Ortiz on a fourth-down play at the Capital 32-yard line. Jaguars linebacker Julian Sanchez let the rest of the world know what he and the team figured out.
“Twenty-four [Ortiz] was pretty much giving away every play where he was going,” Sanchez said. “He was showing [with] his eyes every time. We just had to communicate to the defensive line what he was doing.”
Ortiz needed seven yards to get a first down and keep the Knights’ hopes alive. He got just two, and the Jaguars’ defense — a sometimes maligned group prone to big plays — celebrated and danced off the field as a 20-13 win at Milne Stadium was secured.
It was a night of gut checks for Capital (4-3 overall, 1-0 in 2/6-5A), as the defense gave up a couple of big plays in the first quarter, the offense sputtered for much of the first half and junior running back/safety Gio Munoz left the game midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury after taking a hit on the defensive side.
“It was courage, just a ton of courage,” Jaguars head coach Bill Moon said. “Boy, we tried to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Moon was talking about the special teams allowing a 26-yard completion on a fake punt pass by Ortiz on Del Norte’s opening drive, and the defense not getting a hand on Ortiz on his 80-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Fortunately, Capital hadn’t rendered its feet useless when the big moments arrived. The defense came up with two big turnovers and two fourth-down stops in the second half. Offensively, the duo of Munoz and Luke Padilla generated enough in the running game (they combined for 165 rushing yards) to produce three touchdowns that helped build a 20-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The last score — a 25-yard touchdown run around the left side by Padilla with 6:11 left — was set up by the Capital defense as tackle Andres Alvarado picked up a loose ball off a fumbled shotgun snap by Knights quarterback Adrian Marquez. Alvarado rumbled to the Del Norte 26 with 7:25 to go.
Capital fullback/safety Jasper Mares, who had a fumble and shared a fourth-down sack with Sanchez that halted a Del Norte drive at midfield in the third quarter, said the experience of defenses past helped the defense refuse to wilt.
“In past years after a big play, some of our teammates would put their heads down and would kinda give up,” Mares said. “This year, the mentality’s changed. Everybody has it that it’s zero-zero the whole time and everybody has to [play hard] every play until the whistle blows.”
And if that group needed any more motivation, it received it in the injury to Munoz. He managed 45 yards on the ground and had a 25-yard touchdown run that capped a 6-minute, 11-second opening drive of the second half. Munoz kept that drive alive with a fake punt in which he ran for 16 yards and a first down that set up his scoring run three plays later.
“Everybody just laid their bodies out,” Moon said. “There was a block in the back that wasn’t called. There were peculiar plays that weren’t called. There was a clock that probably prolonged the game another minute. There was an uncertainty to the timeouts.”
Moon’s last two statements referred to the Jaguars’ penultimate drive. After Del Norte scored on a 9-yard touchdown run by Ortiz with 4:59 remaining, Capital ran the ball three times and the ball carrier stayed inbounds before punting, but just 1:09 ran off the clock before the Knights regained possession with 3:50 left. Del Norte never called a timeout during that stretch, and Moon was mystified at how so little time ran off the clock.
“When I went to the official and pointed out how that clock couldn’t have run that way, he said, ‘Well, you didn’t point that out at the time,’ ” Moon said. “I was talking to the official on the sideline and I said, ‘Do I have to walk onto to the field and talk to the [head] referee and get a penalty to get this cleared up?’ ”
In the end, time didn’t matter.
It was the eyes that told Capital everything.
