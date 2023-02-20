Ten days ago, the Capital Jaguars were drowning in the stormy waters of District 5-5A play.
An undersized team that couldn’t score was a recipe for disaster, and the Jaguars had all the ingredients to create a dramatic collapse after starting the season with such promise.
But 10 days ago is a long time in district basketball terms.
On Monday night, the Jaguars played loose and with the kind of confidence a team on a four-game winning streak should possess. They rolled past Albuquerque High 71-49 to advance to a District 5-5A Tournament semifinal at Los Lunas set for Wednesday.
Capital improved to 16-10 and avoided a second loss to the Bulldogs that might have hurt its postseason chances.
Suddenly, a team that struggled to score during a five-game losing streak in the middle of the district regular season was having no such problem. In the process, Capital managed to play its way from the bottom of the 5-5A standings to the cusp of its first Class 5A State Tournament berth since the 2019-20 team lost in the 5A championship game.
Jaguars head coach Ben Gomez said there was no magic formula that resurrected his team’s season. It was as simple as putting the ball in the basket.
“Our issues were that we weren’t scoring, and we were getting some open looks,” Gomez said. “That’s one of those things that you just don’t have that balance offensively or defensively. We were playing decent defense and getting stops, but you’re working extra hard to get baskets and they’re not going in.”
When the sun rose Feb. 10, the Jaguars were in dire straits. They were 1-6 in district play, coming off a shocking 47-39 loss against the Bulldogs and about to play district leader Los Lunas at home. There was nothing to suggest Capital had a chance at upsetting the Tigers, except that Gomez saw a team that hadn’t quit on the season.
And the team recognized his belief in that.
“He knows he believes in us, and that pushes us a little bit more to believe in ourselves,” junior guard Santiago Bencomo said. “Coach always believed in us, even after all those L’s, and know we can play the way we know how to play.”
Still, nothing seemed out of the ordinary when the Tigers jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter. Then, Capital used an 9-2 run to creep within 20-18 and never fell behind by more than seven points the rest of the night. When Izaya Sanchez-Valencia hit an off-balance 19-footer at the final buzzer, the Jaguars suddenly had life with a 47-45 win.
“That gave us motivation,” Capital senior guard Isaac Ortega said. “It made us see how good of a team we are. As soon as we beat Los Lunas, we came in with the mindset that we could beat any team.”
The turnaround really gained steam when Capital knocked off crosstown rival Santa Fe High 72-64 on Feb. 14. That was followed with a 61-59 thriller over Albuquerque Manzano in which a last-second 3-pointer by the Monarchs was waved off to preserve the win.
Ortega said the biggest thing that changed for the Jaguars was trust, especially on the defensive end. That quality is crucial because they have just two players taller than 6-foot on the roster. By contrast, there are four players getting significant playing time who are 5-8 and shorter.
“We have that trust and faith that our teammates are going to get there [to defend an opponent],” Ortega said. “And they definitely do for us.”
Gomez added the players also had to learn what was a good shot and what wasn’t. As if Capital needed a lesson on that, the first quarter against the Bulldogs provided it.
The Jaguars missed their first six shots — four of them from the 3-point range — and fell behind 6-2 when Daniel Fuentes scored on a layup off a Cy Young dish from the top of the key with 3:41 left in the quarter that led to a quick timeout by Gomez.
“We were settling too much on the perimeter shot, and it wasn’t going” Gomez said. “I told them to attack the rim. They did that and started getting layups. Then, they pack [their defense] in and the kickouts are going to be open and we just need to be ready to catch and shoot.”
The message was loud and clear after that. Capital hit four of its next six shots that included 3s from Sanchez-Valencia and Ortega for a 14-6 lead. Albuquerque High used its size down low to keep pace, as Fuente scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half.
When he scored in the low post with 5:10 left in the half, the Bulldogs led 17-16. It was the last lead they enjoyed as the Jaguars scored 13 of the next 18 points to take a 29-22 lead on Sanchez-
Valencia’s triple with 56 seconds left.
Leading 29-24 at the half, the Jaguars used a 16-4 run that included three 3s to put the game away.
“[Gomez] saw what was working for us and told us we need to keep driving, because that was working for us,” Bencomo said. “That gave us more options.”
The only downside to the game was an ankle injury suffered by senior post Isaiah Ortega in the third quarter. The 6-footer provides the Jaguars with size to matchup against opposing post players. If he cannot go against the Tigers, that leaves Capital with just sophomore Elijah Dominguez and junior Nathaniel Ortiz in the middle.
However, Capital played much of the first half of the season without Ortega after he injured an ankle in December, so it knows how to adapt. Valencia-Sanchez said regardless of who is available, the Jaguars feel like their run isn’t quite over yet.
“We want to prove a point, because I don’t think people think we can do it,” he said. “Us as a team, we know what we’re capable of.”
It just shows that a lot can happen in 10 days — like saving a season.