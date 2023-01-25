Boys basketball

Los Lunas 60, Capital 43

What happened: The Jaguars slowed down the Tigers duo of Jalin Holland (12 points) and Ezra Guest (six), but the rest of the team made them pay for the decision Wednesday in a District 5-5A game in Los Lunas. It showed in the 10 3-pointers the Tigers hit overall, with only one coming from Holland. They connected on seven 3s the first half to build a 34-24 lead at the break, then outscored Capital 11-6 in the third.

Popular in the Community