What happened: The Jaguars slowed down the Tigers duo of Jalin Holland (12 points) and Ezra Guest (six), but the rest of the team made them pay for the decision Wednesday in a District 5-5A game in Los Lunas. It showed in the 10 3-pointers the Tigers hit overall, with only one coming from Holland. They connected on seven 3s the first half to build a 34-24 lead at the break, then outscored Capital 11-6 in the third.
Top players: Izaya Sanchez-Valencia scored 13 points to lead Capital, while Isaac Ortega added 10. Los Lunas had Geleio Griego score a game high-18 points, and Rex Kinsey added 13.
What's next: The Jaguars (12-7 overall, 1-2 in 5-5A) play at district leader Santa Fe High on Saturday.
Santa Fe High 55, Abq. Manzano 50
What happened: It was a physical, taut game against a surprising Monarchs team coming off a big win over Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday, and the 5-5A-leading Demons had to dig deep — both with their play and their rotation. Foul trouble had several starters on the bench, and Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole had to use some sophomores to get through the third quarter. It worked, as the Demons broke a 26-all halftime tie to take a 40-37 lead into the fourth. They extended the margin to nine at one point in the fourth before Manzano cut the lead to 51-50 when Demons senior Josh Trujillo hit a pair of free throws. "We were super proud of him," Cole said. "He struggled at the line earlier in the year, and to hit a pair at the line in that situation? We were really proud of him."
Top players: Lukas Turner had 15 points to lead Santa Fe High, while Santi Montoya added 12 and Daniel Lopez nine.
What's next: The Demons (12-7, 3-0) take on Capital at home Saturday.
Girls basketball
St. Michael's 25, Pojoaque Valley 11
What happened: The Lady Horsemen have the defense down pat. It's just the offense that needs to pick it up. That showed in the opening quarter of a nondistrict game against the Elkettes in Ben Luján Gymnasium, as the host team led 6-0 after quarter. St. Michael's head coach Sonya Ruiz said turnovers were the chief problem for the team, but once that was corrected, the offense was more consistent. St. Michael's led 9-6 after a half, 18-11 heading into the fourth and shut out Pojoaque in the fourth. "We started moving the ball, including to the middle [of the court]," Ruiz said. "We weren't just passing it back and forth like a game of catch."
Top players: Lauryn Pecos had a team-high eight points, while Maddie Mossman grabbed 10 rebounds.
What's next: St. Michael's (13-6) returns to District 2-3A play Friday against Las Vegas Robertson in what amounts to a showdown for first place. Pojoaque (8-12) also returns to 2-4A play with a game at Moriarty.