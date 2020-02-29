For the Capital Jaguars, Saturday night meant the world.
No so much for the Santa Fe High Demons.
Yes, there was a District 5-5A Tournament title on the line in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, but the district championship game meant little more than pride for the Demons. Pride means a lot, though, when the city’s top two teams have battled it out five times during the regular season and one playoff game.
It showed in how the Jaguars celebrated winning the tournament crown with a 59-54 win to even the series at three wins apiece, as they celebrated on their end of the court with fellow students.
“To be honest, playing against Santa Fe High, we always want to come in here and beat them,” Capital guard Brandon Saiz said.
It also showed in the dejected faces on the Demons as they watched and continued in the locker room, with some of them hanging their heads in the locker room.
“They’re not happy they lost, so there were some guys that were a little down,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “And I’ll never get upset for seeing guys upset after a loss.”
However, Cole understood that the game mattered more for the Jaguars (25-4) than it did for his team. Santa Fe High came into the contest knowing that it did its job in beating Capital, 67-62, in the 5-5A playoff Monday. That secured not just the top seed for the district tournament, but the Demons (22-5) also likely locked in the second seed in the Class 5A State Tournament bracket, which will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday.
As for Capital, it was in a dogfight for the No. 3 seed with Las Cruces Oñate, which beat expected top seed Las Cruces High in the 3-5A tournament final Friday. However, the Jaguars were motivated more by the sight of Santa Fe High’s home whites than the thought of seeds.
“When [Capital head coach Ben] Gomez talks to us about how the game is going to go, I think it flipped a switch,” Capital senior T.J. Sanchez said. “Now, you’re one-and-done. We came out ready and I think we’re going to come out ready from here on out.”
That sense of finality showed in how the Jaguars played with an intensity that seemed greater than that in Monday’s game. The Demons matched them throughout, even as Cole went deep into his bench and went to little-used players alongside one or two who usually are in the regular rotation to end the first half and the game.
It led to some thrilling stretches of play, including a sequence in which Sanchez and Santa Fe High’s 6-foot-8 junior Fedonta “JB” White exchanged dunks in the second quarter that riled up the crowd of about 3,000.
“It was crazy,” Sanchez said. “We’re going back and forth, back and forth. Then me and JB had our dunks and the crowd went crazy. We even talked about it. It was just fun.”’
But even the fun had to be reeled in a bit.
Cole admitted that he battled his competitive side, which wanted to beat the Jaguars and use his normal rotation to do it. The logical side told him that it was better to head into the state tournament healthy, and Saturday’s game was the first time all season that the Demons had their entire roster at the ready.
Cole wanted to keep it that way, remembering his first year at Santa Fe High in 2016-17 when he lost leading scorer David Marquez to a concussion in the district tournament semifinals that kept him out for the rest of the season.
“I found myself going back and forth on this, just because of the competitor side of us and how we approach our business,” Cole said. “We didn’t want to lose our competitive nature. But in talking with the coaches, it was in our best interest to stay healthy.”
So, Demons like sophomores Joseph Lopez Ramos, Elijah Apodaca, Carlos Quintana and Elefio Benavidez, who was returning after a groin injury, and junior Jaiden Block saw more court time. Capital took advantage of that to end the first half with a 7-0 run that grew to 15-0 when it scored the first eight points of the third quarter to take a 35-26 lead after White goaltended Sanchez’s layup with 6:33 left in the third.
It took the selfless play of the Demons regulars to answer the run, and P.J. Lovato was the recipient of four straight assists that led to layups to trim the margin to 39-34. Then, he scored on a putback at 3:17 of the quarter for his 10th straight point that got Santa Fe High within 39-36.
But Capital answered every run. When White’s three-point play off a layup 14 seconds into the fourth trimmed the deficit to 45-44, Capital junior Dominic Luna answered with a 16-foot bank shot that started a quick five-point run to make the score 50-44.
The new-look Demons, which featured only regulars White and senior Jordan Campos on the court, battled back, using fullcourt pressure and a halfcourt trap to force the Jaguars into mistakes. While Capital committed three turnovers in the final 4:51, that total represented half of its turnovers for the game. The strategy was not nearly as effective as it was when Santa Fe High used it in a 69-62 loss at Capital on Feb. 19, which it forced 12 turnovers in the final quarter.
“It’s all confidence,” Saiz said. “That’s what Gomez told us to do — just have confidence in ourselves and in each other. That’s what we did.”
In the end, each program got what it needed —a needed win (Capital) and a clean bill of health (Santa Fe High).
After all, the biggest part of the season looms.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.