Boys soccer

Capital 1, Santa Fe High 0 (OT)

What happened: The Demons needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but a taut, defensive battle between the crosstown rivals ended the District 5-5A match in the first overtime. Two Santa Fe High defenders went for a loose ball, but it squirted free to a Jaguars player and he scored from 18 yards out for the golden goal.

“It was too bad to end on a broken play,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said.

Notes from the north

Standouts: Eadie said senior defender Jorge Lozano was “phenomenal all night. He’s been a stalwart on defense.”

What’s next: The Demons (8-8-3 overall, 4-5 in 5-5A) plays their regular-season finale at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande, and a win could create a three-way tie for second in the district. Capital (10-9, 2-7) ends its season at Albuquerque Manzano on Saturday

