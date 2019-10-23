Boys soccer
Capital 1, Santa Fe High 0 (OT)
What happened: The Demons needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but a taut, defensive battle between the crosstown rivals ended the District 5-5A match in the first overtime. Two Santa Fe High defenders went for a loose ball, but it squirted free to a Jaguars player and he scored from 18 yards out for the golden goal.
“It was too bad to end on a broken play,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said.
Standouts: Eadie said senior defender Jorge Lozano was “phenomenal all night. He’s been a stalwart on defense.”
What’s next: The Demons (8-8-3 overall, 4-5 in 5-5A) plays their regular-season finale at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande, and a win could create a three-way tie for second in the district. Capital (10-9, 2-7) ends its season at Albuquerque Manzano on Saturday
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.