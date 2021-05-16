The Capital baseball team started its season 4-0 before losing 17-0 to Rio Rancho on Wednesday. An impressive start indeed, but it’s even more remarkable for the Jaguars. They have never started a season 4-0, which says more about the fortunes of the 33-year-old program than anything else.
After splitting a doubleheader against Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday, Capital’s 5-2 mark is its best start since the 1998 team started 2-0. In fact, one more win and it will tie the 2019 team (which finished 6-18) for the highest win total since 2006, when the Jaguars won the program’s lone district title and went 11-11.
u u u
Las Vegas Robertson senior Caleb “Lubby” Marrujo announced Friday he will play baseball at New Mexico Highlands University next year. Marrujo has been a key part of the Cardinals’ recent spate of success. As a sophomore, he hit .280, drove in 17 runs and stole 10 bases as Robertson won the Class 3A title in 2019. He also went 3-0 in the hill, and fired a complete-game shutout of Santa Fe Indian School in the 3A quarterfinals.
A varsity member since he was an eighth grader, Marrujo is batting .800 with three runs scored in just two games so far in 2020.
u u u
Golf Digest put out a list of New Mexico’s top golf courses for 2021-22, and the top six spots all belong to courses within 45 minutes of Santa Fe.
At the top is Paako Ridge, located in Sandia Park.
The ratings metric used had eight categories, as scored by a panel of staff members at Golf Digest. They are shot options, challenge, layout variety, distinctiveness, aesthetics, conditioning, character and fun.
To be fair, the “fun” category is a relatively new element added to the Golf Digest ratings system, having jumped into the metric two years ago. Not enough data has been supplied in that category to be used to determine the nation’s top courses, so it basically falls to the top seven entries on the list.
Checking in at No. 2 on New Mexico’s list is The Club at Las Campanas, specifically the Sunset course. The Sunrise course at Las Campanas is No. 3, followed by Black Mesa near Española, Twin Warriors at Santa Ana Pueblo and, of course, Cochiti Golf Club.
Rounding out the top 10 are Farmington’s Pinon Hills, Hobbs’ Rockwind, Sandia Golf Club in Albuquerque and Red Hawk in Las Cruces.
If you’re curious, Pine Valley Golf Club in Clementon, N.J., was rated No. 1 in the country, followed by Augusta National where The Masters is played. Cypress Point Club in California was third, followed by Shinnecock Hills in New York and Oakmont in Pennsylvania.
u u u
Research tells us the average U.S. annual salary is $48,516, give or take a few bucks.
According to the website casumo.com, it would take Roger Federer just under four hours to top that. The tennis legend clears (according to the site) $106.3 million a year. That’s $12,135 an hour, or $202.25 per minute.
LeBron James’ paltry $88.2 million income would require just a bit longer. At a rate of $10,068, he’d need to hang around the office nearly a full hour more than that pretty boy Federer to make more than the average American.
How’s that translate around these parts? Let’s say Federer wanted to play Mr. Generosity and buy everyone a free ticket to every single seat in The Pit for the state basketball tournament for the 2021-22 season — and keep buying them for the next 50 years. That would mean free seats through the 2070-71 season, assuming inflation isn’t a thing and ticket prices are stagnant.
Quick math here ... at a capacity of 15,411 (luxury suites thrown in) and five days of games in the arena — sans public health order, of course — that comes to $154,100 per day, $770,550 per tournament and nearly $38.6 million for 50 years.
He could totally afford that and toss in another $10 million for parking, snacks and souvenir programs, barely spending half of his annual income.
If that’s not enough to make you feel like a flaming pile of underpaid stuff, the website has an earnings calculator where you can enter your annual pay and can get a breakdown of how long the world’s top athletes would need to leave you in the dust.
u u u
Ever wondered how your dome would feel inside a college football helmet? Or what one of those polyester pullover jerseys feels like?
Now’s your chance to go find out. The University of New Mexico is holding a one-day yard sale of sorts inside its football stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Helmets, old uniforms — just the jerseys and shorts — plus shoes and T-shirts and just about everything else will go on sale on the cheap.
Helmets start at $30, uniforms at $20 and shoes at $15. No cash, no checks; just plastic and Apple Pay only.
u u u
Sometimes, a noteworthy item just stares at you, right in the face.
There it was, on the hallway wall of the University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball office in the Rudy Davalos Basketball Center — a list of conference championships and postseason appearances by the women’s program. The first championship team mentioned was that venerated 1987-88 Lobos squad that ... Wait a minute.
If anyone has a UNM media guide, a quick check reveals UNM did not have a women’s basketball team that year because the school disbanded the program the year before and it did not resurface until 1991. But further research shows the 1977-78 team did win a conference title.
The Lobos finished at 16-8 and went 11-2 in the Intermountain Conference, reaching the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Regional Tournaments (prior to the NCAA sanctioning women’s basketball) in Ogden, Utah. They lost to fellow conference foe Utah in the opening round before beating Weber State to finish the year.
That team was led by Kathy Marpe, the program’s first head coach from 1974-80, who later coached at the University of San Diego.
At the very least, someone should get some paint and substitute a “7” in that listing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.