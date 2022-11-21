St. Michael's has never played for a state football title on its home field.

That trend will continue Saturday, as the Class 3A championship game between No. 4 St. Michael's and No. 2 Ruidoso will play out at Ivan Head Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Monday announcement ended speculation the game would take place at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex after the contentious turf war over the Santa Fe High-St. Michael's rivalry game in September.

