St. Michael's has never played for a state football title on its home field.
That trend will continue Saturday, as the Class 3A championship game between No. 4 St. Michael's and No. 2 Ruidoso will play out at Ivan Head Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Monday announcement ended speculation the game would take place at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex after the contentious turf war over the Santa Fe High-St. Michael's rivalry game in September.
The two schools argued over the split of revenue, and led to the game being moved from Ivan Head to Christian Brothers then back to Santa Fe High over a three-day span prior to the Sept. 3 game.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said he had no problem with lending the facility since it is a state championship game. There will be no rental cost for St. Michael's, Ducharme said, but the school will need to pay for security and workers to help set up the facility.
"This is different," Ducharme said. "We're not in the game and we're here for the community as a whole. So, it's fine. We're not using it."
This will be the sixth time the stadium has been used for a state championship game, and five of those games involved the Horsemen (2003, 2007, 2011, 2012). The other time was for New Mexico School for the Deaf when it hosted the 6-man championship in 2007.
St. Michael's earned the home game based on the New Mexico Activities Association's "who owes who" bylaw. While the teams played in Ruidoso the 2014 quarterfinals, the home game was determined by seeding. The game used to govern the home team was the 2003 3A semifinal when St. Michael's beat Ruidoso 58-27 on its way to the program's first state title in 31 years.
St. Michael's head coach Joey Fernandez said he appreciated Santa Fe High's hospitality for allowing the school to use the facility for the championship.
"It's a championship game, and you want the whole community to go out and see it," Fernandez said. "Our facility really can't fit the entire community, so there would be a lot of people turned away. We want it at a place where everyone can go see it."
While Ivan Head will be used Saturday, it will not be available for use during the week. Previously, St. Michael's has used the stadium for postseason practices because sunlight is limited once clocks are turned back after daylight saving time ends.
With the campus off for Thanksgiving this week, Fernandez said the Horsemen can practice on their field during the day. The team has done that over the past couple of weeks during the playoffs.
"It's been tough, but our teachers and faculty have really helped us out the past couple of weeks with that situation," Fernandez said. "I am really appreciative of that. With everything that we've had to go through this time of year, with the time change, it's always rough.
"Getting into the position like we are now, with school off, it's good."