Santa Fe High midfielder Evan Eadie, left, gets tangled while making a steal from Rio Rancho’s Bryson Strohecker on Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons won 4-0.
The Demons’ Pablo Canivell (left) and Jan Konings celebrate after Canivell scored a penalty kick to put the Demons on the board during Santa Fe High School’s 4-0 district win over Rio Rancho at Ivan Head Stadium on Oct. 25, 2022.
The Rams' Aaron Meserve (16) collides with the Demons' Owen Lock (left) and Max Anderson while trying to get control of a goal kick on Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons won 4-0.
The Demons' Evan Eadie (6) gets a head on the ball under pressure by the Rams' Edgar Alarcon (14) on Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons won 4-0.
The Demons' Pablo Canivel (10) collides with the Rams' Luc Koenig (8) on a header on Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons won 4-0.
The Demons' Pablo Canivell (10) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick to put the Demons on the board Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons won 4-0.
Ivan Head Stadium and Santa Fe High soccer — the perfect match.
Even though the stadium was created for football, it is the other fútbol that has taken hold of the place over the past two years. Ivan Head is the place for big matches for the Demons, and it hasn’t disappointed yet.
Thanks to a pair of goals from Cy Anderson and the leadership of seniors Evan Eadie, Max Anderson and Owen Lock, Santa Fe High rolled to a 4-0 win over Rio Rancho on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A Boys State Soccer Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Demons, the defending 5A champions, advance to a 5A quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Albuquerque La Cueva on either Friday or Saturday at the APS Soccer Complex.
The Demons (17-4) essentially capped their home portion of the 2022 season with what their head coach, Chris Eadie, called their best performance of the season. It also made Santa Fe High 7-0 playing at Ivan Head instead of its soccer field over the past two seasons.
Santa Fe High senior midfielder Evan Eadie, who had two assists to cap his home career, said there is something about playing in the stadium that is electric.
“I think we play a lot more intensely on this field,” said Eadie, who is coach Eadie’s son. “Down there — the soccer field — it’s great, but it’s such a different atmosphere here.”
That was never more acute than when Max Anderson slotted a shot in the 52nd minute that slipped just under the slightly-bent top of the crossbar to give Santa Fe High a 3-0 lead and led to a roar from the home side that made it feel like 5,000 people were in the stands instead of about 1,000.
“I hit it, and it was a surreal moment,” Anderson said. “It was amazing. After that, it gave us the confidence to put them away.”
And the Demons kept attacking the Rams, especially when their opponent took out a defender to get an extra forward in their formation. The next 10 minutes saw Santa Fe High consistently attack the Rio Rancho goal with near impunity.
That fervor was rewarded in the 68th minute when goalkeeper Henry Kuchta boomed a pass to senior forward Jan Konings, who then slipped the ball to a streaking Evan Eadie. Eadie then flipped the ball to the opposite side of the field to Cy Anderson.
The sophomore and younger brother to Max Anderson had missed three other scoring chances in the second half. This one was almost perfect, as he fired it over Rams goalie Antonnio Cross-Guillen and into the upper left of the net for the final tally of the evening.
It capped a perfect evening of soccer, and eased coach Eadie’s concern that the Demons might not be ready for prime time. It stemmed from a lackluster 3-2 loss to Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday, as the bubble-bound Ravens played for their postseason lives.
The Demons did not match that intensity, but the elder Eadie said the loss might have been the best thing to happen to them.
“I thought maybe this will wake them up and realize that they have to have a little more desperation, a little more urgency,” Chris Eadie said.
Those concerns were quelled early in the first half. The Demons back line repeatedly repelled the Rams’ offensive attack, behind the speed and leadership of Lock, the senior centerback.
While the Rams (9-7-4) were quick to counterattack, Lock and the rest of his foursome were quicker to respond. Coach Eadie felt Rio Rancho was not ready for the overall team speed Santa Fe High possessed — especially when they play possessed.
“That hunger and desire was there like never before,” Chris Eadie said.
The Demons got on board in the 26th minute, when Cy Anderson tracked down a deep ball from Max Anderson, and he knocked it off Rams defender Rian Barricklow’s arm for a handball foul in the penalty box.
Sophomore Pablo Canivell took the penalty shot and slotted it into the lower left for a 1-0 lead.
Just before the half ended, Evan Eadie found Cy Anderson speeding through the Rams back line and Anderson one-touched it past Cross-Guillen for a two-goal edge.
Evan Eadie said the transition to a center midfielder instead of a defensive mid helped show off his field vision.
“I think I have the technical skills to get those ball through,” Evan Eadie said. “I think this season has really helped me develop that and it’s helped our offense.”
But do not discount the power of Ivan Head Stadium. For the past two years, it has been the perfect home away from home.