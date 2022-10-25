Ivan Head Stadium and Santa Fe High soccer — the perfect match.

Even though the stadium was created for football, it is the other fútbol that has taken hold of the place over the past two years. Ivan Head is the place for big matches for the Demons, and it hasn’t disappointed yet.

Thanks to a pair of goals from Cy Anderson and the leadership of seniors Evan Eadie, Max Anderson and Owen Lock, Santa Fe High rolled to a 4-0 win over Rio Rancho on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A Boys State Soccer Tournament.

