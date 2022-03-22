In terms of attention and resources, New Mexico State is always lagging behind its bigger brother, the University of New Mexico.
But when it comes to actual performance, especially in the one sport that usually matters more to most New Mexicans (men's basketball), UNM is falling further and further behind. So much so, you might wonder if the stature of the two most visible programs is turning.
Actually, you can stop wondering, because it's clear: NMSU is the premier basketball program in the state. Sorry, Lobo fans.
As if to underscore that statement, the Aggies reached the Round of 32 and threatened to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in its history (it would have been only the second time since the bracket expanded to at least 64 teams in the 1980s) before falling to Arkansas on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Lobo Kingdom is licking its wounds and wondering when Richard Pitino can right a listless ship that is now going on its eighth year of NCAA Tournament absences.
When you break down the two programs, it's pretty easy to see that NMSU is running circles around its cherry-and-silver brethren. NMSU has made 26 trips to the "Big Dance," including eight times in the last 12 years. UNM is stuck on 15. The Aggies have made it to the Final Four and reached the second weekend of the tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1992. UNM has yet to make it to what is widely considered the modern version of the Sweet Sixteen (Yes, the Lobos last made it to the "Sweet Sixteen" in 1974, but no one was really counting them then).
That's just the historical part.
Consider that NMSU is about to start a search for a third head coach since Marvin Menzies left the program after the 2015-16 season, but Paul Weir and Chris Jans — the men who succeeded Menzies — got the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament. Heck, Weir did it in his only year with the program. Meanwhile, UNM has made two hires in that span and came a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game win in 2018 of making it to the desired postseason (not the NIT or any other pay-to-play tournament that existed prior to the coronavirus pandemic).
The Lobos haven't been able to shift the program out of first gear since the halcyon days of Steve Alford, who had the program on the cusp of national relevance when he guided it to the NCAA Tournament three times in his last four years. Two of those years, the Lobos were the 3-seed and a popular choice to reach the Final Four in Alford's final year in 2014. UNM was on the cusp of becoming a nationally renowned program, but ... Lobo fans can cite chapter and verse of what happened next.
Meanwhile, NMSU kept chugging along, with its underfunded basketball program playing in a lower-profile conference but usually finding a way to get to the Big Dance. Perhaps the battle for state supremacy turned on an April day in 2017 when UNM poached Weir from the Aggies. While it might have been seen as a slap in the face to NMSU faithful in the moment, time has shown it was more a compliment than anything else.
Big Brother thought so highly of what Little Brother had, it stole it.
And broke it.
Meanwhile, NMSU hired Jans and kept right on doing what UNM can't — do something in March.
While the national stage might not see the difference between "University of New Mexico" and "New Mexico State" — NCAA, we are looking at you — every New Mexican sure can.
NMSU is the program UNM wishes it could be. And that comes from a UNM alum.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.