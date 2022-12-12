You’re closing in on a decade since the good ol’ days of UNM men’s basketball came to a close as your cherry and silver universe imploded in the harsh reality that Craig Neal wasn’t cut out for the big chair, and Steve Alford’s move to the golden coast was just as hurtful as the “It’s not you, it’s me,” breakup speech.
Eight straight years, your Lobos have missed the postseason. Eight years in a row, your Lobos have failed to win at least 20 games. It’s been almost seven years since you and all your Lobo Louie pals bought every seat and sold out The Pit. The last sellout? Dec. 16, 2015, against New Mexico State.
This is the land of excuses, so go ahead and let ’em roll. The greatest hits album includes:
The team stinks. Well, it has, which is why this isn’t so much of an excuse as much as it is a fact. The Lobos have been a combined six games under .500 the last 8 1/2 seasons.
Tickets are too expensive. It makes sense because in a state where money isn’t exactly blowing around like tumbleweeds, justifying the expense of taking the spouse and kids to a game is harder now than ever before.
The Pit’s not The Pit. The arena’s $60 million renovation in 2010 modernized the place and made it one of the nicest college basketball venues in the country. It also stripped the life out of the place, which is really hard to explain because the building truly is beautiful.
Oversaturation. Too much TV, too many smartphones. Why go and watch when you can stay home and do it on your couch?
I use my best friend as a barometer for Lobos hoops. She’s a UNM grad whose love affair with the team runs deep, and, like most Lobos fans, her passion is often defined by the painful memories of losing to Harvard in Alford’s last game, of having Kenny Thomas and Spider Smith for four years and never reaching the Sweet 16, of watching Nevada pull off a miracle rally, of having Neal and Paul Weir fail to deliver.
She also happens to be my wife, one who wants to believe, who wants to dive into the deep end again — but is scarred so badly from repeatedly getting let down that going back means more than just a few wins.
I’m here to say: It’s OK to dip your toes back in. Year 2 of the Richard Pitino era has been a remarkable resurgence for a team that’s not just winning but doing it with the kind of talent that makes it feel sustainable for the rest of the season.
They have arguably one of the top backcourts in the country, albeit much smaller than you’d like to admit. Not one of the four guards is taller than 6-2 and both wing players don’t bring a lot of offense. The two bigs are power forwards who will often give up a couple inches in the paint.
Still, the team is good. Top 25 good, maybe, and certainly good enough to sit near the top of the Mountain West standings and get consideration for a postseason tournament.
What’s more, they’re fun to watch. Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. can light it up; one talking trash and playing with an insane amount of energy, the other with a calm demeanor and cool leadership. Morris Udeze’s size and strength can produce rim-rattling dunks that remind you of Kenny Thomas, while Josiah Allick plays like a man whose season is on the line every minute.
Give the team a look, O ye fickle Lobos fans. That includes you, Mrs. Webber.