You’re skeptical, Lobos fans. It’s obvious.

You’re closing in on a decade since the good ol’ days of UNM men’s basketball came to a close as your cherry and silver universe imploded in the harsh reality that Craig Neal wasn’t cut out for the big chair, and Steve Alford’s move to the golden coast was just as hurtful as the “It’s not you, it’s me,” breakup speech.

Eight straight years, your Lobos have missed the postseason. Eight years in a row, your Lobos have failed to win at least 20 games. It’s been almost seven years since you and all your Lobo Louie pals bought every seat and sold out The Pit. The last sellout? Dec. 16, 2015, against New Mexico State.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community