After 21 months, minor league baseball returns to New Mexico on Thursday night when the Albuquerque Isotopes open their 2021 season at home against Sugar Land. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Isotopes Park.
The state hasn’t seen a professional baseball game since the 2019 Triple-A season wrapped up. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out last season.
Thursday’s game will see the Isotopes wear their Mariachis uniforms. It will be the opener of a six-game series against Sugar Land, the top farm club of the Houston Astros. The series features a postgame fireworks show Saturday and a day game Sunday.
Tickets to all home games will be sold in pods to promote social distancing. Fans are required to wear face coverings and a minimum of 3 feet is required between groups of ticket holders.
