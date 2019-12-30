ALBUQUERQUE — For better or worse, 2007 is starting to feel like a long time ago to Warren Schaeffer.
That spring, he was a college senior finishing up a solid four-year career at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. He was a .273 hitter, starting every single one of the 212 games he appeared in for the Hokies. He followed that with a professional career that spanned six seasons, all in Colorado’s farm system after the Rockies made him their 38th-round pick in the ’07 draft.
Back then the memories were all so crisp, so new.
He remembers waking the morning of April 16, 2007, to the news that someone — a fellow Virginia Tech undergrad — had gone on a shooting rampage across campus, claiming 32 lives before killing himself. He remembers the confusion, the panic, the overwhelming concerns of safety of not only himself but his then-girlfriend (now wife) and his baseball family.
“Honestly, I slept through the entire thing because we’d just gotten back from a road trip the night before,” Schaeffer says. “It was all a haze when I woke up.”
Nowadays, the 34-year-old mostly recalls the feeling of how things turned out, about the emotional bond he shared with dozens of people he knew — and hundreds of strangers he’d never met.
Named the new manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes in the Pacific Coast League back on Dec. 17, the Pittsburgh native has been around the country a few times since his college days ended. He’s seen a lot and crafted a reputation as a level-headed forward thinker who has a knack for harnessing talent from the players under his tutelage.
It’s one reason why the Rockies promoted him to Triple-A after two years at Double-A Hartford and, before that, three years as manager of Colorado’s Single-A affiliate Asheville from 2015-17.
He said he didn’t see the promotion coming but when the opportunity came, he leaned on some advice his dad gave him years ago.
“He always told me to do something where you’re going to affect people in a positive way,” Schaeffer says. “This is the best way I know how to do that.”
Young enough to be heavily influenced by the sabermetrics movement of baseball, he says he relies on the numbers game to help him aid the Rockies in developing talent in the minors. He’s done it every step of the way and now that he’s at the highest level of the farm system, it’s something he sees as an invaluable tool to making the players under his watch better.
“It’s part of the game, it’s a big part of the process to see the things each of these guys will need to work on to keep moving up and helping this team succeed,” he says.
As he’s aged, he’s gotten calmer and wiser. Ejected four times in Single-A, he didn’t get tossed once at Hartford.
“It’s about relationships, man,” Schaeffer says. “The umpires are people we work with every day and if you establish a bad connection like that then you’re going to have problems. I mean, that’s not to say I won’t argue. I do, but I try hard not to lose my head.”
The fact that he’s probably younger than some of the players likely to pass through Albuquerque in 2020, Schaeffer says the only time the age thing come up is at introductory press conferences. The players don’t seem to mind.
“I’ve been doing it for seven years now and I don’t feel new at it anymore,” he says. “The whole game is trending in the other direction with younger people in bigger roles everywhere you look, be it a general manager or any kind of front office guy. The game’s getting younger.”
Thankfully, the whole baseball thing has worked out nicely. His wife, Callie, had an alternate job lined up for him just in case. Her father is a chicken farmer and had Schaeffer spend some time on his payroll back in college.
“Oh, shoot, what was that like, let’s see,” Schaeffer says laughing. “Dirty. Stinky. Nasty. My job was taking care of the nest pads when the chickens went away, so you’re talking about 20,000 nest pads that require a lot of work that, yeah, wasn’t all that clean. It’s not a good job. Baseball’s better.”
As for his time as a Hokie, the memory of that spring day in 2007 will never go away. The team had just returned from a three-game series at Florida State when the shootings took place. All but two of the shootings happened in Norris Hall where Va Tech student Seung-Hui Cho chained the buliding’s doors and systematically opened fire one classroom at a time.
“Everyone was just in shock, in sort of a panic,” Schaeffer recalls.
The Hokies helped bring some normalcy back just a few days later when they played a three-game series at home against Miami. Schaeffer barely recalls the details of those games. It’s more the mood around Blacksburg and on campus that he recalls.
“Back then, nobody came to Virginia Tech baseball games, but that first game there was a ton, ton of people because of the gravity of the situation,” he says. “The whole school came together; candelight vigils, groups praying and talking about it. It was unlike anything you’ll ever witness. The entire campus banded together to get through it. It was unbelievable.”
Now two time zones and nearly 13 years removed from it all, he’s living the dream of wearing a baseball uniform and getting paid to do it. In some ways it could be an audition for a potential job in the big leagues one day.
“Honestly I don’t even think about it like that,” Schaeffer says. “Winning is a skill and it’s a skill that needs to be developed just like anything else. The ultimate go is to win and if that happens, we’ll see what comes next.”
