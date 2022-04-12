ALBUQUERQUE
As opening nights go, not too bad.
The food was great, the home team provided some fireworks, there was late-game drama and two hometown products both shone brightly at the plate.
Of course, you’d have to overlook the steady wind that made conditions miserable by game’s end for anyone not sitting in climate-controlled luxury suites of Isotopes Park for the home opener of Triple-A baseball in New Mexico. What started off as a blustery, mostly cloudy opening night ended with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s and the Albuquerque Isotopes blowing a seven-run lead.
Visiting Tacoma stormed back for a 10-9 win in extra innings as former University of New Mexico star Sam Haggerty went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Rainiers. On the flip side was another former Lobo D.J. Peterson. Once a can’t-miss prospect drafted in the first round by the Seattle Mariners, he’s now a veteran signing for the Isotopes and went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
It was the first true home opener for the Isotopes since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, and last season was a tempered return to minor league baseball with zero fan interaction with players and the loss of the in-game promotions fans have come to love.
Tuesday’s game — minus the crummy weather — had the look and feel of what baseball is all about, said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
Wearing a custom purple Isotopes game jersey, he took in part of the game from the press box and shared a few thoughts about baseball, his memories of the game growing up, the stadium that’s housed the Isotopes for more than two decades, and his visions of the future.
“It does feel special, and the specialness comes from the fact that we don’t have the anxiety that we had before,” he said, referring to mask mandates and concerns over the spread of COVID-19 when a good portion of the public had not yet been fully vaccinated.
“Now it’s like people can kind of be themselves again,” Keller said. “Come as you are, be who you are and it’s OK, we don’t have to worry about all these extra things.”
A 1996 graduate of Albuquerque’s St. Pius X, Keller’s fondest memories of the footprint that is now Isotopes Park is that of the old Albuquerque Sports Stadium, the precursor to the current park and the former home of the Triple-A Albuquerque Dukes.
The Sports Stadium had its drive-in area around the top of the outfield wall, where Keller was like any other kid who risked skinned knees and chipped teeth while chasing home run balls through the steep lava rock hill that separated cars from the fence.
A lot has changed since then. The Dukes and the city’s relationship with the Dodgers are both history. The backdrop to the rebuilt stadium has become crowded with big buildings. The area around the facility has seen development of all kinds, including what Keller said will eventually be a completely overhauled interchange at Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez about half a mile away.
Keller said a five-year plan calls for engineers to finally get rid of the S-curve that leads I-25 on a meandering path past the stadium corridor, replacing it with a straight shot that will, hopefully, come with other changes like landscaping and easier access to the ballpark. It would open the door for rapid mass transit to get people in and out more quickly.
“So, yeah, it’s going to change everything, but I think finally and for the better,” Keller said. “And also, as the mayor, some landscaping would be nice.”
A look around Isotopes Park hides some of the hard truths about what’s to come. In its agreement with Major League Baseball, minor leagues like the Pacific Coast League will need to upgrade their facilities to stay in step with what MLB says are minimum requirements. Locker rooms and player-access areas will need to be expanded and improved, as well as infrastructure needs that don’t necessarily impact the fans.
All must be completed in time for next year, so upgrades to the park affectionately known as The Lab are in the planning phases.
As he watched part of Tuesday’s game, Keller talked about the city’s need for an additional facility for the New Mexico United soccer club. With Isotopes Park in use nearly every day even during the offseason, the demands on the park are obvious. It’s leading to wear and tear on the field, which is apparent with areas around the infield where the clay meets the grass. What used to be clear, sharp borders are now bumpy and somewhat worn because of the constant changeovers between soccer and baseball.
“I will mention the issue that eventually is going to hurt,” Keller said. “The schedules of two professional teams in the same stadium, it’s a lengthy, tough negation every year, and at some point with some league or something, it’s going to be a major issue. So that has not gone away.”
There are problems, to be sure. For now, though, baseball is back and it’s time to celebrate a sport that’s here to stay through August.
