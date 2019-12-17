Just over 6,100 flock to Isotopes Park for home opener

Isotopes third baseman Josh Fuentes, left, gets a high-five from Elliot Soto after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the Isotopes' 2019 season opener against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

The Albuquerque Isotopes introduced Warren Schaeffer as their new manager Tuesday, making him the seventh skipper in team history.

The 34-year-old is entering his sixth season as a manager in the Colorado Rockies farm system, having skippered Single-A Asheville for three years and Double-A Hartford the past two. He replaces Glenallen Hill, who was the Rockies’ Triple-A manager for seven seasons.

Notes from the north

James Barron and Will Webber share their early takes on area boys and girls basketball teams and discuss NMAA changes for classification and alignment.

A former player at Virginia Tech, Schaeffer played in the Rockies’ organization from 2007-12, reaching Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2010 and 2011. He retired the following year and began his coaching career in 2012 as a hitting instructor.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.