The Albuquerque Isotopes introduced Warren Schaeffer as their new manager Tuesday, making him the seventh skipper in team history.
The 34-year-old is entering his sixth season as a manager in the Colorado Rockies farm system, having skippered Single-A Asheville for three years and Double-A Hartford the past two. He replaces Glenallen Hill, who was the Rockies’ Triple-A manager for seven seasons.
A former player at Virginia Tech, Schaeffer played in the Rockies’ organization from 2007-12, reaching Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2010 and 2011. He retired the following year and began his coaching career in 2012 as a hitting instructor.
