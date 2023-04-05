033023_JG_Isotopes4.jpg

Pedro Lopez has begun his third year with the Isotopes and his first as manager.

 New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — The space between a player’s ears is the most important part of success on the diamond.

That’s the core belief of Pedro Lopez, the first-year field general for the Albuquerque Isotopes. In his third season with the club — he spent his first season as the hitting coach and last year as the bench coach before taking over as manager for ’23 — he’s bringing his roll-with-the-punches approach to the team.

Rules changes? No big deal.