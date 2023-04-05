ALBUQUERQUE — The space between a player’s ears is the most important part of success on the diamond.
That’s the core belief of Pedro Lopez, the first-year field general for the Albuquerque Isotopes. In his third season with the club — he spent his first season as the hitting coach and last year as the bench coach before taking over as manager for ’23 — he’s bringing his roll-with-the-punches approach to the team.
Rules changes? No big deal.
Roster turnover greater than last year’s record-setting pace? Zero worries.
Adjusting his approach to align with the parent Colorado Rockies? So be it.
The rules changes that have literally altered the pace of play in the majors are nothing new to Triple-A. Last season the Pacific Coast League and International League used bigger bases, robo umps, the automatic balls and strikes challenge system and, of course, the pitch clock. All of them streamlined games, reduced the time of a typical nine-inning contest and kept the action moving along at much faster paces.
While MLB is still adjusting, Lopez said it’s old hat for the guys still in the minors — and that’s a good thing. As those players make it to the show in the coming weeks, months and years, they’ll have more of a seamless transition to what awaits.
“You see what’s happening now, it played a big impact for the big league players in spring training because they’ve never done it,” Lopez said. “That’s one of the things the [Rockies coaching staff] did right away, they told their guys to talk to the kids that were in the minors last year because they can fill you in on it.”
A year into the rules changes, MiLB is further along than their MLB brethren in the sense that the wow factor has worn off and normalcy has set in.
“Our guys, the guys who have been here long enough, they know what it’s like and it’s part of their game now,” Lopez said.
That said, he did have a prediction.
He said the first time he gets ejected for arguing will probably have something to do with the rules changes rather than a bad call on the field. The one rule, in particular, that has him concerned is when an umpire doesn’t give a hitter the chance to settle in and ready himself for the pitch.
The rules allow for pitchers to get their signals from the catcher and get ready before the batter digs himself in.
In those instances, Lopez sees it two-fold: It’s a big advantage for the pitcher in that he is more mentally prepared in that moment than the hitter, and doing so can result in a safety issue for the batter. If he’s not ready, an errant pitch could prove dangerous.
“If the umpire doesn’t protect the hitter, who knows,” Lopez said. “It may happen tomorrow, it could happen any time. When it does, I’ll need to come out. I guess, stay tuned.”
To a baseball purist, the rules changes are met with hesitancy. Baseball has always been a sport without a time element. That fact led to longer and longer games, pushing the average nine-inning contest well past three hours.
Through the first week of the MLB season games are nearly 45 minutes shorter than before.
When asked if the sport is better because of the changes, Lopez wasn’t sure.
“I know not all the rules they’re using in the minor leagues will get to the big leagues, like the automated strike zone,” he said. “It’s hard to say if the game is better or worse. Twenty or 30 minutes might not sound like a lot, but that time being shaved down from a game is a big difference. I mean, 30 minutes for me, I get back to my apartment after a game and I’m able to watch part of a movie instead of going to sleep or something. Time will tell how it works.”
What really excites Lopez is the creativity the Rockies are giving him in terms of personnel.
The fact the Isotopes opened the season with only three true outfielders on the roster didn’t concern him. He said it plays into the hands of the parent club by allowing him to move players around to fill roles that might not necessarily match their normal spots.
That kind of flexibility will likely become the Isotopes’ calling card this season, much the same way it is for some players in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies.
“Everybody’s going to be mixing spots, going, you know, pretty much everywhere on the field,” Lopez said. “I think that’s what [Rockies manager] Buddy Black and [Rockies general manager] Bill Schmidt want. They see that’s their best fit for the big league club, to have players able to play different positions.”
A baseball lifer who sees success on the horizon in Albuquerque, Lopez is just happy to have a chance to test out his managerial skills one step from the major leagues.
“A big part of the game is mental and I think I can help these kids with that,” he said. “I’ve been where they are. I know what it’s like.”