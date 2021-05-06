The New Mexican

For the first time in almost 21 months, Isotopes Park was alive with the sounds of baseball.

After spending last year dormant because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Isotopes — in their Mariachis gear for the opener — finally played in front of their hometown fans Thursday night as a crowd of 7,171 greeted them for the Pacific Coast League opener against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The Skeeters thwarted an idyllic start with a 9-4 win.

The final score didn’t seem the matter, though, as the ballpark was abuzz with fans — even if the entertainment in between innings was not as fan-friendly as before. Perhaps the most iconic event the Mariachis coordinate — the Chile Race — was done with computer graphics.

As for the action on the field, Sugar Land used seven runs scored in two frames to pave its way to victory.

A four-run third handed the Skeeters a 5-0 lead, which the Isotopes trimmed to 5-3 with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the frame.

A solo home run by shortstop Eric Stamets got the Mariachis on the board, and center fielder Sam Hilliard had a two-run blast to make it 5-3.

However, Suger Land responded with three runs in the sixth, highlighted by Jose Siri’s RBI single and a two-run double by Jake Meyers for an 8-3 lead. Ralph Garza Jr. pitched the final 2⅓ innings to collect the win for the Skeeters, allowing only a walk to go with four strikeouts.

Game Two is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday at Isotopes Parks. PCL teams will play six-game series Thursdays through Tuesdays, with an off-day on Wednesdays.

