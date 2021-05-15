The Albuquerque Isotopes continued their horrendous start to the season, losing 2-0 at El Paso in a Triple-A West game Saturday night.
The Isotopes (1-8) have dropped five straight and have scored a league-low 27 runs in nine games. They already trail first-place Sugar Land by six games in the East Division.
They had just three singles in Saturday's game, making a loser out of starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. In Albuquerque for a major league rehab assignment, he allowed one run on two hits in four innings. He was pulled after throwing 66 pitches.
El Paso (6-3) had just five hits but four Chihuahuas pitchers combined to allow just five baserunners. The teams resume their six-game series Sunday afternoon.
