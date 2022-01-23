The Albuquerque Isotopes have hung out the “help wanted” sign.
The Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies has opened its annual job fair on its website. The ’Topes are looking for everything from bat boys to gate greeters and food vendors.
The season starts April 5, with the first home game a week later. Anyone interested can apply through the link on the team’s website, milb.com/albuquerque.
While you’re at it, submit your best rendition of you (and maybe a few pals) singing the national anthem in the language of your choice for the New Mexico United. The club is accepting submissions through Friday.
The team is asking you to record yourself and upload it on the United’s website, newmexicoutd.com.
Speaking of the Isotopes, the Rockies announced last week they’ll bring Warren Schaeffer back as the team’s manager this season. He led the ’Topes to a 58-72 record in his first season a year ago.
This will actually be his third year in Albuquerque. He was originally promoted to Triple-A by Colorado in 2020, a season that never happened due to the pandemic. In six years as a Rockies minor league skipper, Schaeffer is 402-419 with previous stops in Single-A and Double-A.
Of course, the big name on the Albuquerque coaching staff is that of former La Cueva High School and UNM star Jordan Pacheco. He will be the club’s hitting coach. Pacheco had a brief stint in the major leagues with the Rockies during his playing days.
Escalante senior Santiago Rivas hit a major milestone Saturday — the 1,000 point club. Rivas, who has been a three-year varsity starter for the Lobos, reached the mark during the Lobos’ 73-37 District 5-2A opening win over Mesa Vista. Rivas scored 16 points in the Lobos’ first game since taking fifth place at the Northern Rio Grande Tournament. Escalante head coach Isaac Roybal said Rivas hit the four-figure mark in the third quarter and now has 1,005 points in his career.
Rivas, a 5-foot-9 guard, has been the team’s leading scorer since he joined the varsity as a sophomore in 2019.
It was the first game the Lobos played since beating Cuba 67-26 on Jan. 10. Royston said the program had a COVID-19 outbreak that canceled games and prevented the team from practicing for much of last week. He said most of the Lobos were back at practice Tuesday, but got extra time to prepare for Mesa Vista when Questa postponed both teams’ district opener on Thursday when it suffered through a coronavirus outbreak.
Santa Fe Indian School’s boys and girls basketball teams will play for the first time in more than two weeks when both teams play St. Michael’s on Tuesday (boys) and Wednesday (girls). The school has been in remote learning all month and announced last week in-person learning will not resume until Jan. 31.
However, it allowed athletes to return to campus and begin practicing last week after a roughly 10-day period of inactivity. The boys team has not played since beating Estancia for the Bean Valley Tournament championship Jan. 8.
The girls last played Jan. 6 when they lost 37-24 to Santa Fe High, but played without three key players because of COVID-19 protocols.
More than three years after UNM cut its men’s soccer program to save money, another state school is launching its own program.
Eastern New Mexico University announced Thursday it is starting a men’s soccer program. The Greyhounds will take the field for the first time this coming fall.
“We are incredibly thankful to our board of regents for their support in bringing men’s soccer back to Eastern,” said ENMU athletic director Paul Weir in a statement.
The men’s basketball coach at UNM when soccer was eliminated to stem its budget crisis, Weir pointed out the uniqueness of what ENMU is doing.
“To be the only NCAA men’s soccer program in New Mexico will provide our wonderful institution the opportunity to serve the students of this great state and beyond,” he said.
