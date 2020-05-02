ALBUQUERQUE
They’ve been known as a radioactive element with cartoon DNA, as mustard-shirted nobility and even as a spicy staple of the New Mexico diet, but what they really are is a marketing juggernaut that few others at their level can rival.
The Albuquerque Isotopes — the reigning champ of New Mexico’s limited professional sports universe — have adopted a number of identities since their inception 17 years ago. The nickname and primary logo have been the same since Day One, but deviations and experiments have expanded the team’s marketing footprint in ways no one could have imagined when the state was facing life without professional baseball 20 years ago.
But after all the trials and different looks, are they the ’Topes, the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, the Green Chile Cheeseburgers, the Dukes? Or are they any combination of the alternate names and looks they’ve had over the years, like Star Wars, throwbacks to the Negro Leagues or even homages to beloved local TV productions like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul?
Simply put, it’s Isotopes. Everything else is pure gravy.
Franchise manager John Traub says there are no plans to turn the ’Topes into anything else.
“Let’s not forget who we were really are, let’s not forget our name,” he said. “Minor league baseball has always been about fun, about creativity and not taking yourself too seriously. We take what we do seriously but we don’t take ourselves seriously. Does that make sense?”
In every way, yes.
The minors have always been a little different because they have to be to draw attention. Throughout history, life in the bush leagues has been defined thusly: Develop players and be as quirky and entertaining for the fans as possible.
For every 50-cent hot dog night, there are gimmicks like postgame fireworks, D-list stars tossing out the first pitch, retread entertainers like the late Myron Noodleman or the Zoopsters, a dog trained as a bat boy and mascots dancing with the grounds crew between innings. The outfield fences are bordered by jumping pits for the kids and the concourses are lined with merchandise and food.
Like a fresh coat of paint on an old beater, teams discovered a new trick in the last quarter-century. Rebranding led to new, catchier nicknames and marketing initiatives. Uniforms went from the standard home whites and road grays to alternate jerseys on the weekends, different caps for special days and, eventually, to a reboot of the tired and boring.
“You know, it’s kind of funny in that in our industry, minor league baseball, you have that ability to have fun like this, right?” Traub said. “You’re not constrained by a lot of things, so you have that ability to do things out of the box a little bit, and as a result with some success, you have to ask yourself, ‘Are you creating a little bit of an identity crisis?’ ”
The identity crisis is real across affiliated baseball with nicknames and mascots changing by the year. In the Pacific Coast League alone, there are rival clubs like Las Vegas, Nev., (first known as the Stars, then 51s and now Aviators), Salt Lake (Buzz, Stingers and now Bees) and Omaha (Golden Spikes, Royals and now Storm Chasers).
Albuquerque’s overhaul began the moment the Dukes franchise moved to Portland and left New Mexico without pro baseball following the 2000 PCL season. First came the ballpark, a dramatic multimillion-dollar overhaul of what had been the old Albuquerque Sports Stadium. Then came the commitment to move the Calgary Cannons to the 505 area code for the 2003 season.
Christened the Isotopes after the airing of a popular 2001 The Simpsons episode, the team’s merchandise exploded in popularity and instantly became one of the top-selling minor league brands. In 2016, Forbes listed the franchise’s value at $34 million with revenues of $12.5 million, ranking it in the top 20 for most valuable minor league teams.
The Isotopes have served as the top farm club for three major league teams, transitioning from the then-Florida Marlins to the Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Colorado Rockies. The last two partnerships have been tied to frequent alternate uniform variations to match the big league team from Dodger blue to Rockies purple, but the biggest shot in the arm the ’Topes have ever had came when the Mariachis name emerged in 2018.
Part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion initiative to tie the sport’s heritage to its Latin communities, it has been a marketing boom for the Isotopes. For four nights in 2018, the team was renamed the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, and fans fell in love. The team averaged nearly 14,000 fans for those games and won the Copa’s Fun Cup title. The Mariachis won the title again in 2019.
“Obviously, the Isotopes are our brand,” said Ken Young, team president and owner. “But the Mariachis are such an important part of our brand now and it’s been after just a couple of years. And we don’t lose sight that we’ve been so fortunate and we’ve put in the effort to win two of those trophies in two years. It’s not an easy thing to do when you’re competing with now-70 or 80 cities, and it’ll be more than that this year.”
The Mariachis are one of 90 minor league teams that have adopted a Copa identity, and the club’s merchandise is a huge hit. The ’Topes were scheduled to open the 2020 season last month with a Mariachis night. Saturday’s home date against Las Vegas was supposed to be the second of six Mariachis nights.
The franchise does hold the copyright to “Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico” and “Mariachis,” as well as the wildly popular logo that features a sugar skull wearing a mariachi hat. The black, teal and red color scheme is just enough of a deviation from the usual ’Topes colors of red and black to make it feel both new and familiar.
Traub said the team had to negotiate with Fox, which broadcasts The Simpsons, to use the Isotopes moniker, just like any other entity — say another team, for instance — that wants to adopt the Mariachis name.
Traub said the Isotopes took ownership of the design and marketing of the Mariachis logo. MiLB was doing the design legwork itself, but the ’Topes had their own creative input.
“We weren’t 100 percent comfortable with that [MiLB doing all the work],” he said. “We wanted to kind of tell them what we wanted and then worked from there.”
Fans have been quick to adopt the new identity and people behind the scenes have taken notice. “We hear a lot of feedback from the players on Mariachis nights, and it’s really so positive that I really can’t tell you how heartwarming that is to hear these young players, many from the Dominican and other places, who basically said, ‘Oh yeah, this is like playing baseball at home,’ ” Young said.
The team’s new manager is Warren Schaeffer.
During his introductory news conference in December, he had a chance to survey the various looks and, while admittedly in favor of them all, said such things don’t really matter in the dugout.
“Yeah, they’re cool with the designs and all that, but the last thing I’m paying attention to once the game starts is what our jerseys look like,” he said. “But they are cool. If it’s an Isotope or whatever else they want to call it, that’s for the fans.”
