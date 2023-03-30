ALBUQUERQUE — By the time news broke Wednesday night of a collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, an agreement that doubles the pay of minor leaguers, Cole Tucker was admittedly distracted by something else.
One of several new faces on this year’s Albuquerque Isotopes roster, the 26-year-old from Arizona was high-tailing it through city streets to the nearest TV to watch his beloved Phoenix Suns. A first-round pick who has already put in four years of major league service with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he’s a tenured bonus baby with a prorated MLB contract for being on the Colorado Rockies’ 40-man roster.
As such, the news that Triple-A players not on 40-man rosters will have their pay increased from $17,500 to $35,800 this season didn’t have much of an impact on him — at least, not directly.
“Any time that minor league baseball players can have an advancement of any shape is awesome because for 100 years it’s been kind of a struggle,” Tucker said. “My uncle played minor league baseball, my dad played minor league baseball. This hits home for sure.”
The five-year CBA, which MLB expected to have ratified late Thursday night, is the first of its kind for Minor League Baseball. It’s just the latest in a recent trend of changes that have made life markedly better for players not yet in the big leagues.
Big league teams now pay for the players’ housing and, as of last season, scaled back the amount of travel the athletes endure during a season.
While life in the bush leagues still isn’t a tiptoe through the tulips, 2023 promises to make it at least a bit easier.
“A lot of people that come to the games probably don’t understand just how grueling the minor leagues can be sometimes,” said Isotopes outfielder Michael Toglia. “You know, they think you have this dream job and you’re rolling in the cash but that’s not the case for a lot of minor leaguers.”
Making $35,800 isn’t exactly changing lives, but it’s a start. For Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez, the idea of players not having to worry about making ends meet is a huge improvement.
“I look back to my career and what I was making when I was in their shoes,” Lopez said, recalling his first year in Triple-A when he was making $2,000 a month. “My rent was $1,000 without furniture.”
Until Wednesday, the minor league housing policy was perhaps the most significant jump in improving the players’ lives. Isotopes general manager John Traub said he works with a local real estate agent to find the players places to live. Some live as close as Lobo Village down the street from the stadium to as far away as Rio Rancho and Corrales.
It all depends on the players’ needs; some are single and like to share space with teammates while others are married with families.
“In terms of the CBA for the players, I think it’s excellent,” Traub said. “It’s been long in the works, and I’m glad that the players are finally being compensated the way that they should be for the grind that the baseball season is.”
Traub said the CBA’s impact on the Isotopes is minimal since the Rockies pay the players’ salaries and housing, and manage their movement throughout the organization’s farm system. What he’s seen in his career as a minor league executive is a drastic shift in the players’ quality of life.
Until two years ago, the teams played nearly every day, enduring long road trips with extensive travel in between. Now there are built-in days off every week, and the Triple-A lineup now has just 10 teams in the Pacific Coast League. Extended series lengths of five or six games with fewer rivals mean less time on the road.
“It can be a grind, man,” Tucker said. “The 14-hour trips, you’re stopping wherever. You’re at the mercy of wherever that bus takes you, you know?”
“It’s great news, it’s huge for baseball, it’s something that should have happened a long time ago but nevertheless we made it here and I’m happy that it happened,” Toglia said.
As positive as things have been in the last few years, life hasn’t changed all that much in Albuquerque. Traub said the team has always strived to cater to the players, understanding that most of them aren’t exactly killing it in the payroll department.
“We try to treat the players as well as we can anyway,” Traub said.