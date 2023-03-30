033023_JG_Isotopes1.jpg

Josh Rogers pitches Thursday during training at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — By the time news broke Wednesday night of a collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, an agreement that doubles the pay of minor leaguers, Cole Tucker was admittedly distracted by something else.

One of several new faces on this year’s Albuquerque Isotopes roster, the 26-year-old from Arizona was high-tailing it through city streets to the nearest TV to watch his beloved Phoenix Suns. A first-round pick who has already put in four years of major league service with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he’s a tenured bonus baby with a prorated MLB contract for being on the Colorado Rockies’ 40-man roster.

As such, the news that Triple-A players not on 40-man rosters will have their pay increased from $17,500 to $35,800 this season didn’t have much of an impact on him — at least, not directly.