Baseball season is almost here, but it’s hardly business as usual for New Mexico’s two professional teams.
The Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes and independent Santa Fe Fuego announced their 2021 schedules Thursday, and it’s safe to say things are drastically different after taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Isotopes will open their season at home April 8, launching a 142-game schedule in what is now the Triple-A West, a new league that pits 10 teams from minor league’s top level in what used to be the core of the Pacific Coast League.
To cut down on travel, each team will play six-game series and take each Wednesday off. The Isotopes will have three 12-game homestands and three 12-game road swings. The only league rival not to visit Albuquerque will be Reno, the top farm club of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Isotopes will be home for Mother’s Day and the Fourth of July, but will wait to announce ticket prices and a promotional schedule until the state determines if home games will be allowed and, if so, how fan capacity will be limited due to the state’s health guidelines.
The Fuego will return to Santa Fe for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, ending a 671-day stretch between games when they take the field for the June 2 season opener at Roswell. They’ll hold their home opener June 4, facing Roswell at Fort Marcy Ballpark. It would be the first game in Santa Fe since July 28, 2019.
The latest iteration of the Pecos League schedule has the Fuego playing 32 games at home, 32 on the road and all but one Friday-Saturday slate at Fort Marcy. Most home games are between Wednesday and Saturday every week, with all Sunday games on the road.
They’ll play archrival Trinidad just four times and league newcomer Colorado Springs three times. They’ll have 17 games against Tucson, 16 against Roswell and 14 against Alpine. The remaining nine games will be at home against Salina.
They’ll be on the road for Independence Day, the only major holiday during the Pecos League regular season that starts in early June and wraps up the first week of August.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.