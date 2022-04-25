For the first time in his 20-plus years of coaching, Gerard Garcia will officially be a head coach of a high school varsity program.
Garcia, the longtime assistant coach for the St. Michael’s boys basketball and baseball programs, finally earned a promotion Monday when the school announced his hire as the head boys basketball coach. The 54-year-old held the position on an interim basis since late January after the school placed then-coach David Rodriguez on paid leave as it investigated unspecified allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward players.
Garcia guided the Horsemen to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in state history, as the Horsemen rebounded from a 3-12 start under Rodriguez to win 12 of their last 15 games and reach the Class 3A championship game, losing to Las Vegas Robertson in March.
St. Michael’s President Tom Coughlan announced Garcia’s hire in a news release, saying Garcia is “a well-regarded leader and motivator, respected by students, peers and parents alike.”
The status of the investigation regarding Rodriguez remains guarded by school officials. Coughlan wrote in an email he could not comment on the investigation and Rodriguez’s status as a coach and a teacher at the school, calling it a personnel matter.
Rodriguez did not respond to an interview request from The New Mexican.
Garcia has been a staple of Horsemen athletics for the past 25 years, and is a 1986 graduate of the school. He is also a two-time cancer survivor, having contracted lymphoma when he was a sophomore at St. Michael’s, then was diagnosed in 1997 with testicular cancer that spread into his abdomen before beating it.
He has been a part of the boys basketball and baseball programs for most of that time, and even had a previous interim stint as head coach of the basketball program.
He took over for six weeks in 2016 when then-head coach Ron Geyer broke his leg in a skiing accident. He led the Horsemen to a 5-6 record and a berth in the state tournament.
Garcia said that short stint helped him learn how he wanted to approach coaching at the varsity level, and he felt ready to step in when Rodriguez was placed on leave.
“I just had to be myself coaching,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t be anybody else out there. That’s what I learned — I have to be Gerard Garcia.”
There were plenty of coaches Garcia thanked for helping to shape him as a coach, from Rodriguez to Geyer to Ron Mayberry and Matt Pribble. All of them gave him nuggets he said he can rely upon to develop his system and philosophy.
“I looked at each one of those coaches and take away little things — a lot of little things, actually,” Garcia said. “I kind of try my very best to see what’s working and what doesn’t.”
The Horsemen lose four key seniors, including leading scorer and four-year varsity player Devin Flores, but junior guard Adam Montoya leads a group of nine returning varsity players that will likely be considered a favorite to challenge for the 3A title.
Garcia said there is plenty of talent in the program, and contending for a state title yearly should be the standard.
“These kids are capable of going there every year,” Garcia said. “As long as they work hard and are passionate about the game.”