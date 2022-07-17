ALBUQUERQUE — There was a moment in Sunday’s Little League Majors Baseball State Tournament where the lines between being a coach and a dad were a little blurry for Luke Cordova.
And, really, how could they not be?
The head coach of the Santa Fe All-Stars was standing in the third-base coaching box when his son, 11-year-old infielder Seth Cordova, stepped to the plate in a crucial spot against Albuquerque’s South Valley All-Stars. It was a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth of an elimination game scheduled for six frames.
Both teams were trying to beat the triple-digit heat in the afternoon forecast, not to mention the dreaded farewell handshake line in which the losing team is introduced one player at a time.
Bottom line: Seth Cordova came through, helping Santa Fe win its third game in four tries at the double-elimination tournament with a 5-2 victory over South Valley. It keeps them alive for Monday’s consolation bracket semifinals against Roswell’s Noon Optimist. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Roadrunner Little League.
Now, the details: As the elder Cordova explained it, Seth has had his struggles this season playing against boys a year older. That age gap is a big difference when trying to hit fastballs and field shots hit just a bit harder.
When the moment was biggest, though, Seth was Mr. Clutch.
The fifth inning started with Santa Fe’s Jordan Arellano working a leadoff walk against South Valley flamethrower Leo Muñoz. On the bump to start the game, Muñoz was dominant through the first four innings as he struck out 11 batters and held Santa Fe scoreless into the fourth.
Arellano stole second, drawing an errant throw into the outfield that allowed him to reach third. It gave Luke Cordova a chance to sit back and watch as his son dug into the batter’s box, knowing Seth had it in him.
“This tournament he’s really turned it on and shown something,” Luke Cordova said. “It hasn’t always been easy but he’s been big for us this week.”
Seth lined an RBI single to right off Muñoz to put Santa Fe up 3-2. A single moments later by Bode Mack chased Muñoz from the game, but Santa Fe’s Julian Rodriguez and Anthony Montoya greeted the South Valley bullpen with hits of their own to open a 5-2 cushion.
Watching his son’s hit land in the green grass of Roadrunner’s outfield made Luke Cordova do a little hop and a fist pump. Behind him, the dugout went wild, backed by a strong cheering section of parents, friends and family just a few feet away.
“It was such a great moment, you know?” Luke Cordova said. “This team has really shown us something and I’m so proud of them.”
Relief pitcher Abel Fresquez got the save, recording the final out in the sixth on a comebacker to the mound. The win went to Finnegan Evans, who worked the middle innings after a solid start on the mound by Santa Fe’s Austin Tokoroyama. Tokoroyama went two scoreless innings, giving way to Mamximus Marquez in the third.
That’s when South Valley broke a scoreless tie, pushing the first run across on a play where Marquez fielded a squibber near the third base line with a runner at third. Marquez slipped as he threw the ball home, but the runner was ruled safe after he slid in and jarred it out of the catcher’s glove.
South Valley added another run in the fourth off Evans, setting the stage for Santa Fe’s rally in the bottom of the inning. It started with a line-drive single off Muñoz’s ankle by Montoya and a clean single to right by Jayden Romero. With two down, Marquez hammered a clean single to left to score both runners and tie the game.
From there it all came down to Santa Fe’s sticks in the fifth. With the season on the line, the lineup did what it has done so many times the last two tournaments; come up huge when it mattered most. Santa Fe won the District 1 championship two weeks ago by outscoring its three opponents 41-2 to qualify for state.
With Roadrunner Little League as the backdrop for this tournament, Santa Fe has beaten Clovis Western, Deming and now South Valley while losing a heartbreaker to Roadrunner. All told, they’ve outscored their four opponents 32-12 behind outstanding pitching, clutch performances at the plate and solid defense.
“Balancing the pitching isn’t easy but we’ve got nine guys on this team who can pitch,” Cordova said. “It makes it a little easier but, yeah, it’s tricky keeping track of pitch counts and knowing when to use my pitchers and how to use them.”
NOTES
Local connection: Beau’s Batter’s Box at Santa Fe Place Mall has gone out of its way to help SFLL get ready for its games. It opened its doors for the team at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, allowing the players to get some much-needed hitting done before driving to Albuquerque.
Cordova said the team will be back at the facility again Monday.
And then there were four: With Roadrunner and South Valley out of the tournament, only four teams are still alive entering this week’s play.
Eastdale, which is the feeder league to players in the La Cueva High School district, is the only undefeated team still standing and won’t have to play again until Wednesday night. The other teams still standing are from Roswell and Carlsbad.
Eastdale beat Carlsbad Shorthorn in Sunday’s winner’s bracket finals. Both teams knocked out Sunday were from Albuquerque; South Valley (Rio Grande High feeder) and Roadrunner (Eldorado).
Lumber patrol: Marquez went 3-for-3 in Sunday’s win while Montoya came off the bench to go 2-for-2. Mack was also 2-for-2, with the other hits going to Rodriguez, Arellano, Cordova and Austin Mirabal.