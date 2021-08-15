It was only a 20-month layoff, but everything about the West Las Vegas football program looked and felt new.
The Dons’ starting quarterback was a seventh grader the last time he saw live action, and their starting running back/tight end is the lone returning starter from the 2019 team. Some of the juniors and seniors who joined the team for this fall hadn’t seen the field in three years — if at all.
This was the effect of the coronavirus
pandemic on a program that was one of the best in Class 3A. In some ways, West Las Vegas head coach Adrian Gonzales and his coaching staff are starting all over again after the pandemic took away the shortened spring season.
The West Las Vegas School District elected to remain in remote learning when the state announced it was opening schools and activities in a hybrid model in January, which meant no sports at its high school. Officials were caught flat-footed when the state ordered schools to reopen for in-person learning in March, and fall sports did not participate in the spring.
Gonzales said he didn’t have contact or workouts with players until West Las Vegas opened in early April to get started on the season, so he was excited to see how his team looked at Friday night’s scrimmage against Capital at Santa Fe High School. The reviews were mostly good, aside from occasional chippy moments between the teams in between plays, some of which led to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Dons.
“I think we can be pretty good,” Gonzales said. “They’re a scrappy bunch. We just gotta learn to control stuff after the whistles. That will be a big part of these next two weeks.”
The Dons got their first taste of varsity football Friday, but their next serving won’t come until Aug. 27 when they take on Santa Rosa. Once again, COVID-19 ruined plans of the team’s return to football, as Moriarty canceled Friday’s season opener in Las Vegas because of coronavirus cases within its program.
Gonzales said Dons athletic director Richard Tripp is working on finding a replacement opponent, either for Friday or for West Las Vegas’ bye week in mid-September.
Damian Gallegos, the lone returning starter, expressed disappointment at the situation, but the past 17 months taught him the virtue of patience.
“It’s obviously heartbreaking, but I understand the terms and conditions,” Gallegos said. “I didn’t want to cancel it, but we just gotta use it as momentum. It gives us another week to prepare for our next opponent and, hopefully, we can go out there and play.”
Gonzales said the cancellation might end up being a blessing in disguise because it gives his young team more time to get reps in practice and work on improving areas of weaknesses the scrimmage showed. If anything, the underclassmen got to experience the speed and intensity at the varsity level, which was something they hadn’t seen.
Freshman quarterback C.J. Perea said it took a few series for the game to slow down for him and find his comfort zone. He said once that happened, it helped him gain command of the offense, especially when it came to making adjustments at the line of scrimmage.
“Line calls, that was the thing I was struggling with, but I got it,” Perea said.
While it’s a team short on experience, Gonzales sees a team full of potential. Some of the juniors and seniors who joined the team gave the Dons some needed size, especially along the defensive and offensive lines. In a lot of ways, Gonzales said, they are much like overgrown freshmen.
“We have some really big kids, but they probably have like a freshman mentality for football,” Gonzales said. “So the more reps we could get for them [during the scrimmage], the better they’ll get.”
Gallegos gives the Dons a steady presence with their running game and is the leader on defense. Gonzales said Gallegos will be a crucial team leader, even if he does it more by example than with his words.
“Every day in practice, I go my hardest,” Gallegos said. “That way they get a feel for [the speed of varsity play]. I keep pushing them, trying to help them out as much as I can with whatever they need, and hopefully, they can pick it up.”
The nondistrict schedule should help the Dons learn the varsity ropes, with games against Class 4A powerhouse Portales, a strong 3A program in Dexter, a perennial 2A power in Santa Rosa and potentially a 5A opponent that is in the works. Gonzales said the record might not look pretty, but he feels the Dons will be better for it.
The results might show when October hits and the District 2-3A season begins.
“Our motto we’ve been preaching all summer long is, ‘It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,’ ” Gonzales said. “Hopefully, we start jelling and getting up to speed and get all of our reps in by district. Then, hopefully, we can get into the postseason, you know?”
A playoff spot would be the ultimate reward for the struggles West Las Vegas faced over the past 17 months. It would make that new-team smell feel refreshing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.