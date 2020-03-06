When opportunity knocked Friday night, Deanna Herrera welcomed it with open arms and served it some hot chocolate to boot.
The senior shooting-guard for the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves had the kind of look a shooter wants — wide open from the 3-point line — and she couldn't resist pulling the trigger. Sure, there was less than 2 minutes left and SFIS was nursing a 45-41 lead over Thoreau in the opening-round game of the Class 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament in the Everett Chavez Pueblo Pavilion.
But when Iris Emery kicked out on a drive that sucked in the Lady Hawks defense, Herrera never hesitated. Neither did her head coach, Patricia Chavez, in encouraging the shot.
"It was pretty good offense," Chavez said. "There were, like, three passes before it was swung to her. So, we tell them to take the best shot, and I felt that it was the best shot at the time."
Herrera proved her coach correct, as her shot hit nothing but twine, and it kicked off the SFIS celebration of a 51-45 win. The Lady Braves, the sixth seed in the 3A bracket, take on No. 3 Tohatchi at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in what should be a raucous, packed crowd in the Santa Ana Star Center.
Perhaps Herrera will have another chance to take advantage of the situation. She had a chance to deliver a dagger to the Lady Hawk's chances the possession before, but her 3-ball hit the front iron. Once again, Emery was in the right spot at the right time and grabbed the offensive board for a putback that gave the Lady Braves a 44-41 lead with 2:33 left.
"The first shot, I wasn't too confident about it, so I just threw it up," Herrera said. "That second shot, when I hit it, I got really pumped."
It was the last of four 3s SFIS hit in the second half, but the first three makes — which started the third quarter — set the tone. A lackluster first half saw Thoreau dominate the paint and take a 21-18 halftime lead.
That changed banked her 3 from 23 feet, which was the last of three straight triples SFIS hit to take a 27-23 lead with 6:15 left in the quarter.
Chavez said the coaching staff decided to use a five-guard lineup to take advantage of the Lady Braves' speed against the bigger Thoreau squad. She felt her own tall players were not as aggressive as they needed to be, so the small-ball lineup changed the tempo.
"It was just bearing down on defense, so we went with a five-guard lineup," Chavez said. "Unfortunately, some of our posts weren't doing the job. A lot of turnovers, so we just went five-small and got after it."
Thoreau struggled to take care of the ball, as the eight turnovers in the quarter helped SFIS build a 38-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
However, the Lady Hawks settled down and against reasserted their dominance in the paint, as the trio of Leah Delgarito, Shania Becenti and DeAnn Howe combined for 13 of Thoreau's fourth quarter points. Combined with SFIS' own struggles to take care of the ball against the Lady Hawks' trapping halfcourt defense (eight turnovers over the final 10 minutes), the lead shriveled to 42-41 when Delgarito hit the first of two free throws with 4:25 left.
"We're used to catching the ball and just putting it down and going right away," SFIS senior guard Hunter Garcia said. "We made the mistake because teams are scouting us. Further down the road, we need to be more conscious of that and be ball strong, like coach tells us."
Thoreau couldn't hit shots down the stretch, though. The Lady Hawks missed their last eight attempts from the field, and 5-foot-3 sophomore guard Jordan Torres ended the game emphatically with a block of Thoreau's 5-5 wing Aaliyah Smith as the buzzer sounded.
SFIS gets a second chance at Tohatchi, after losing to the Lady Cougars, 50-38, in the Dec. 14 championship game of Capital's Al Armendariz Tournament. The Lady Braves struggled against Tohatchi's size, committing 14 turnovers and making just 5 of 33 shots in trailing 41-17 in the fourth quarter.
Chavez said her team was struggling to find some leaders at the time, but playing a big team in Thoreau could be the silver lining in the rematch.
"They are very similar, with [junior foward Montana] Soto inside," Chavez said. "They have some athletic kids on the outside who can penetrate and shoot. I feel that we'll be better when we meet them."
