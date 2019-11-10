Brian Gurule wasn’t watching, but he was listening.
As the head coach of the Santa Fe Indian School volleyball team drove from his Las Vegas, N.M., home to the SFIS campus for a Sunday practice, he hoped would still have a purpose for the 2019 season as he listened to the announcement of the state volleyball tournament brackets online. When it was revealed that the Lady Braves had the No. 11 seed for the Class 3A tournament, Gurule was ecstatic, but focused.
“I just got all pumped up,” Gurule said, adding that he didn’t swerve his vehicle one bit.
Of course, he kept that secret from his players, who drove in from all over the state for meaningful practice. When a New Mexican reporter let the cat out of the bag, the Lady Braves celebrated at the news.
SFIS will play in the opening round of the tournament against No. 6 Laguna Acoma at 11:30 am. Thursday in the Santa Ana Star Center, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals against No. 3 Hatch Valley that same day at 6:30 p.m.
The excitement for the Lady Braves stemmed from that fact they were just 8-15 and ranked 16th in the MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings until Sunday, when they moved to 11th. They went 6-6 after a 2-9 start, and finished in fourth place in District 2-3A — perhaps the best district in the class since four out of five teams advanced to the postseason.
“Oh, they are excited,” Gurule said. “How many people would gave thought Santa Fe Indian would be in the way we started?”
Still, there were some surprises — much to the dismay of some of the district coaches. Las Vegas Robertson, the co-district champion with St. Michael’s, earned the second seed and the Lady Horsemen were the fourth seed behind Hatch Valley despite winning the 2-3A tournament title. Santa Fe Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta, whose team was the 10th seed in the tournament, expressed surprise at their placement.
Both teams will get a bye before playing in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I thought St. Michael’s deserved the one or the two seed, for sure,” Bhakta said. “I thought Robertson deserved the one or the two seed, too. We got four teams in from our district, and we had the toughest district. So I’m pleased with that.”
Equally pleased was Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler, whose team made the Class 2A field for the first time in the program’s 15-year history. The Lady Dragons got the eight seed and will play No. 9 Peñasco at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Star Center. It was a five-year journey for Butler, as she presided over a few teams that were worthy of making the postseason, but fell short.
After beating Desert Academy in the District 2-2A tournament championship Saturday, Butler had a special moment with senior outside hitter Emi Fukuda, who has been a fixture with the program ever since she was a team manager as a seventh grader when Butler was an assistant coach with the program for the 2014 season.
“I looked at her and just hugged her,” Butler said. “That’s when the emotion came out and we were crying. We realized how far this program has come.”
In Class 5A, Santa Fe High earned the fifth seed and will face No. 12 Hobbs at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the Star Center in a rematch of last year’s first round match that the Demonettes won in five thrilling games. Los Alamos drew the seven seed and will face fellow District 2-4A foe No. 10 Pojoaque Valley at 9:45 a.m. The two teams have played a pair of five-game matches this season — both won by the Lady Hilltoppers.
The other 2A match include No. 7 Coronado taking on No. 11 Magdalena at 8 a.m.
In the Class 1A field, Santa Fe Waldorf grabbed the No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 Floyd at 9:45 a.m. at Rio Rancho High School.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.