Thursday night’s round of snow put a hold on a pair of key district basketball battles in Santa Fe on Friday.
Santa Fe High and Capital were prepared to play each other in boys and girls basketball games in a pair of District 5-5A battles, but Santa Fe Public Schools rescheduled the game for
Feb. 7 when the district canceled school Friday. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s had a District 2-3A home tilt with district co-leader Las Vegas Robertson moved from Friday night to Saturday at 11 a.m. and changed to a strictly varsity game.
The city received up to 6 inches in some areas Thursday night, creating icy conditions and snow-packed roads SFPS said “prohibited the safe transportation of students to school” on its website.
SFPS athletic director Marc Ducharme said people who purchased online tickets for Friday’s Demons-Jaguars game do not need to repurchase them. He added the district will still enforce its 75 percent seating capacity amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Weather could impact next week’s prep schedule, as well. The National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office is forecasting similar snowfall in the region Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.