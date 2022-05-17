Watching the trial unfold in the death of Fedonta “JB” White did, just as so many things have the past two years, undoubtedly made many wonder what could have been had he not lost his life in the early hours of Aug. 1, 2020.
Casting aside the cautionary tales of youth that have become the norm behind closed doors since his passing, the thing we’ll never know is how the college basketball career of a kid who was a household name among hoops fans during his time at Santa Fe High would have gone.
It’s odd to think that he’d be about to enter his third year at the next level. He’d be 20 years old and presumably just coming into his own as the physical specimen it seemed he would become. He’d either be a redshirt sophomore or a real-time junior, depending on his decision to play that first season in what became a disastrous 2020-21 campaign for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
He’d likely have put on some weight, gotten stronger and even more explosive. He’d have gone through the initiation of learning the art of Division I defense and understood how to create space against players just as big, just as fast. He’d have figured out how to expand his game and become a leader for a team that desperately needed him to be a homegrown hero.
This was, after all, his chance to resurrect the feelings fans had lost for UNM. A top 100 recruit, he picked the Lobos when he easily could have gone somewhere else and started over in a place where the expectations weren’t so high. He could’ve turned his back on staying home, going to a program whose reputation wasn’t quite the house of cards UNM had been (and continues to be) when he signed.
He was part of a freshman class that included Javonte Johnson, Isaiah Marin, Daniel Headdings, Nolan Dorsey and Bayron Matos, a group that was supposed to be the foundation for Paul Weir’s last-ditch effort to salvage his job and turn the Lobos into a winner. Two years later, the only one left is Johnson.
It would have been to White’s advantage to redshirt his first season, one utterly derailed by COVID-19. The Lobos finished 6-16 while never playing a single game in state. The chemistry for that group was awful, and Weir was fired before the end of the regular season.
To have seen White get limited playing time on a team that probably should have taken the year off would have been tough — about as tough as it was for Lobos fans not to actually see their team at all. The Pit was sealed shut for most of that year, which would have deprived White of the indoctrination party he deserved.
Some think his death was the start of the end for Weir. In truth, we should all be grateful that White didn’t have to carry the burden of saving his coach’s job. As a redshirt, he could’ve gotten a jump-start on classes, spent time in the weight room and toughened himself as a practice squad baller. He didn’t need the added expense of being the savior at such a young age.
Giving White a chance to spend time in Richard Pitino’s system would’ve been the perfect breakout opportunity he and the fans needed. The Pit was open again, the local kid was ready to rumble, the program would have been ready to breathe new life into a fan base so hungry for madness.
Imagine what White’s game would have meant to the 1-2 punch of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, how he and Johnson would have grown together and become the versatile wing players we imagined them to be. It’s one thing to have a Lobo shine the way so many have, but to have a local kid make an impact means an embrace that goes so far beyond what the normal fan-player relationship ever is.
We’ll never know, and that’s the sad part.
The real tragedy, however, is so much more painful because it was a life cut far too short, a life that made Santa Feans puff out their chest and take pride in one of their own.
Thank you for the memories, JB. What we wouldn’t give for just a few more.