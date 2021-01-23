There's a gold mine in that shoebox in your closet.
Maybe.
Those old baseball cards you've tossed aside like a pair of spent checkbooks have real value in the time of the coronavirus. If anyone should know it's Michael Osacky, lead appraiser for the international sports memorabilia experts at Professional Sports Authenticator.
He was in Santa Fe this month to take a look at a family’s private collection of baseball cards, some of which date to the 1930s. Osacky estimated it would take him about seven to eight hours to go through the family’s collection.
Before you ask, the family wanted to remain anonymous and declined to be interviewed.
"Most of the people I deal with prefer to do things in private," Osacky says. "Most of the time they're just curious to learn the value of whatever it is they have, and with most sports memorabilia, it's not like walking into an antique shop because those people might not have seen anything like you have for 10 years or more."
Osacky travels about 100 days a year from his home in Chicago, using his expertise to help collectors assess value for insurance purposes or estate claims, and sometimes donations for tax write-offs.
A typical trip involves detailed notes and photographs, using a hands-on approach he turns into a detailed written report outlining the overall monetary value of each item.
PSA claims it has certified more than 40 million cards and collectibles worth more than $1 billion. From bobble heads to World Series rings, trophies to autographed merchandise, Osacky's the guy you want sitting at your dining room table when you feel the need to excavate the proverbial shoeboxes you haven't thought about in years.
His specialty is pre-1970s cards and autographs, but anything you've got, he'll inspect and give you an appraisal. In a 2017 article, Forbes labeled him a diehard Cracker Jack collector and the company’s dean of baseball card historians.
It's all that vintage stuff that really gets him going. The artwork and cardstock of the decades-old trading sets are what put them on a different level than today’s mass-produced products that feel overpriced and overvalued.
“It’s fairly straightforward with some of the older stuff to detect a reprint or forgery,” he says. "A lot of time I can tell just by touching it."
The most valuable collection Osacky has appraised was worth a few million dollars. He once inspected a complete 1915 Cracker Jack baseball card set valued at nearly $80,000, something the family that hired him thought was worth a few hundred bucks.
The single most valuable individual item he ever appraised was a photo autographed by Babe Ruth, signed Aug. 16, 1948 — the day he died.
“I think it was the last autograph signed by Ruth,” Osacky says. “I told the family it’s basically worth six figures. It was a one-of-a-kind item.”
Osacky’s interest in the business began when his grandfather handed him a box of old cards. He researched their value and was struck how two seemingly identical cards were appraised at different prices. What he found was little things like centering of the photo, the condition of the edges and corners, the quality of the print — it all mattered.
Educated in finance, Osacky eventually built up the nerve to tell his parents he planned to change careers and make a living looking at baseball cards.
“They were, like, 'What?' ” he says. “On nights and weekends in those first years, I would return emails and phone calls from people inquiring about their collections. It got going basically through word of mouth.”
It led to radio and TV appearances in the Chicago area, a few newspaper and magazine articles here and there. Now in his third decade, he's regarded as a worldwide expert in a field that circulates tens of millions of dollars annually.
He got his start in 1997, launching his first website a decade later. It got certified with the International Society of Appraisers, whose members include experts in dinosaur bones, art, jewelry, coins — basically anything you can imagine.
The tools of the trade are fairly straightforward. He wears gloves to keep the materials free of contaminants. He uses a measuring tape, magnifying glasses, lights and even basic tools to extract materials from protective cases.
Has he ever accidentally damaged or destroyed property?
“Yeah, if I ever did that I’d be chased out of someone’s house with a knife or a gun,” Osacky jokes.
He counts himself as a diehard Chicago Cubs fan who, to date, has never seen a Steve Bartman autographed baseball or photo.
"But the value of that, oh yes," Osacky says, trailing off.
What he's seen in the last year is a veritable explosion in his line of work. The pandemic has sent prices skyrocketing, and he's not entirely sure how to explain it.
“What used to be a small niche hobby has gone mainstream,” Osacky says.
The driving force is trading cards, specifically basketball.
A 1986 Michael Jordan rookie card in perfect condition — Osacky says there are only 321 of them in mint condition worldwide — would have fetched $35,000 to $40,000 this time last year. As of early December, there was one that sold for $150,000.
Now, they’re each valued at over $200,000. He says what’s driving the market for hoops is foreign interests and the insatiable desire for the sport in Asia. Baseball, not so much.
What he's found is the majority of collectibles are held in private memorabilia stashes. A trend Osacky has seen is many high-end items purchased by hedge funds and private equities looking to turn the investment into something larger.
As for those autographs you think represent a small fortune, not so fast. Autographs do add value, Osacky says, but it all depends on what they’re on. A signed Walter Payton football, for instance, can garner a few hundred dollars but a signed rookie card in perfect condition from Sweetness can go for $30,000.
“Don’t forget, players for many years every weekend would go on the autograph circuit signing their lives away, so there’s plenty of peoples’ favorite players out there,” Osacky says. “People think that it’s so valuable but it’s usually not. An autograph is usually not super, super valuable.”
If you think you can sneak an autography by Osacky, think again. He’s been around long enough and seen so many signatures that he can likely spot a fake Babe Ruth autograph faster than the Babe can.
And claims of having an obscure player’s signature don’t go as far, either. The hard truth is, the demand for autographs just isn’t what people might think it is.
But, as Osacky is quick to point out, he's always willing to give your merchandise a once-over. He charges by the hour and can be tracked down fairly easily through PSA's website.
So go ahead and rummage through the attack and dig around under your bed. If what you have is old, in perfect condition and is contains a photo of someone enshrined in the Hall of Fame in his or her field, Osacky is just a few clicks away.
