The Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team knew it was going to be a good Sunday.

It just didn't know how good it would get.

ATC got a pleasant surprise after the New Mexico Activities Association released its boys basketball brackets for all five classes. Minutes after earning the second seed in the Class 2A bracket — its first postseason berth in its 11-year history — the Phoenix learned Elias Bernardino, the father of junior wing Julian Bernardino, won the NMAA's state tournament package.