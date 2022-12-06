120122 jw capital tourn6.jpg

Santa Fe High girls basketball coach Nate Morris directs his team Dec. 1 against Valley at the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament. He has had to juggle his roster as players battled illness. Several teams have canceled or postponed games over sick players.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Demonettes head coach Nate Morris felt bad for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers.

When Santa Fe High took on Los Alamos in girls basketball Saturday for the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament, there were more coaches on the bench for the Lady Hilltoppers than Lady Hilltoppers. They were already down a couple of players coming into the tournament and illness removed four more available players, and head coach Ray Romero had to bring up a couple of junior varsity players to have a couple of substitutes.

“I feel bad for Ray. He got hit with illnesses, so his team is totally different without those girls,” said Morris. “Nobody wants to start [the season] oh-and-3. That’s just hard for you.”

