Santa Fe High girls basketball coach Nate Morris directs his team Dec. 1 against Valley at the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament. He has had to juggle his roster as players battled illness. Several teams have canceled or postponed games over sick players.
Demonettes head coach Nate Morris felt bad for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers.
When Santa Fe High took on Los Alamos in girls basketball Saturday for the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament, there were more coaches on the bench for the Lady Hilltoppers than Lady Hilltoppers. They were already down a couple of players coming into the tournament and illness removed four more available players, and head coach Ray Romero had to bring up a couple of junior varsity players to have a couple of substitutes.
“I feel bad for Ray. He got hit with illnesses, so his team is totally different without those girls,” said Morris. “Nobody wants to start [the season] oh-and-3. That’s just hard for you.”
Morris knows Romero’s pain. His team cycled through illnesses over the past two weeks. Morris said his junior varsity was impacted so much that he would have had to juggle players just to play. Fortunately, the subvarsity didn’t have any games last week, which lessened the impact on the program.
But what happened at Los Alamos and Santa Fe High has been commonplace as the prep basketball season gets under way. Teams are sitting players who get sick or show symptoms in an attempt to avoid it trickling through the entire program. In some cases, though, schools are rescheduling or canceling games due to outbreaks.
A pair of varsity games — a Peñasco-
Coronado boys/girls doubleheader and a girls contest between the co-op Santa Fe Prep/Santa Fe Waldorf team against Academy for Technology and the Classics — were postponed Tuesday due to illnesses for one of the teams.
Making things even more complicated is that it’s not solely a coronavirus issue. While some players are testing positive, several coaches say the majority of illnesses are related to the flu, RSV and the common cold. Regardless of the cause, coaches are being very careful about player health.
It’s a far cry from how sicknesses were treated pre-pandemic.
“Back in the day when I was playing, you got a cold and your dad would tell you, ‘Suck it up. Go run it off in practice,’ ” Santa Fe Prep head boys coach Joe Vigil said. “That philosophy doesn’t work any more.”
Players are sent home if they complain about not feeling well, often with the suggestion to get tested for the coronavirus and not to return until their symptoms subside. That might cure any internal spread, but the process of playing a season also leaves players susceptible to contracting a virus — especially an opponent that might be in the throes of an outbreak. Add to that the plethora of regular-season tournaments, where eight to 16 teams congregate in a gym throughout the day, and the venues can become petri dishes for the spread of illnesses.
During last weekend’s Capital City Tournament, the smell of menthol rubs and cough drops was hard to ignore.
“You roll the dice and see if you can make it through,” Morris said. “You’re playing three different teams on three different days and you don’t know who’s sick and you don’t know who’s been infected. You just have to hope you get through it without any illnesses.”
Peñasco head girls coach Mandy Montoya said last year’s Northern Rio Grande Tournament was a perfect example of a breeding ground for sickness. Her team was among several schools that saw coronavirus cases spread through their ranks.
Montoya said she feels relieved most of the Lady Panthers already went through their illness phase during the volleyball season, but she got sick during the Thanksgiving holiday and it took her a week to start to feel better. One of her players also contracted coronavirus early in the season, and Montoya said she is still struggling with breathing issues as she gets back on the court.
“She’s a state champion in track and took second in cross-country,” Montoya said. “And she is having trouble breathing.”
Vigil said he has his players wear masks on bus trips as a means to help mitigate illness spreading within the team, and it seems to have worked. He was missing just one player due to illness for last week’s Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational.
“You don’t want to be dealing with this during the district season or even for the district tournament and state,” Vigil said. “That would just be tough. I guess somebody is just trying to tell you it’s just not meant to be, in that case.”
Morris said the rash of illnesses impact small-school teams worse than big schools, because most small schools just have junior varsity and varsity teams. Bigger schools usually have three teams, so juggling players among three levels — C team, junior varsity and varsity — is easier.
Not all big schools were so lucky. Romero said Los Alamos had to reschedule a nondistrict game against Escalante because of all the absent players he had. In fact, he said he has yet to coach his entire varsity roster.
There was one small victory, though. Monday was the first time he had nine varsity players available for practice.
“It was like Christmas,” Romero said. “I wish I would have had this Nov. 14. The good news is, we haven’t had anybody with COVID yet. So there is that, I guess.”