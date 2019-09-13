‘I was there:’ Albuquerque mayor reminisces about Davie days at Notre Dame

Before he was the state auditor and long before he became Albuquerque’s mayor, Tim Keller was just a kid from Albuquerque with a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.
It just so happens his years in South Bend, Ind., coincided with Bob Davie’s tenure as the defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Fighting Irish football team.
“Ah, the Bob Davie years,” Keller said. “I was there for all of it.”
On Saturday, Keller — a 2000 graduate of Notre Dame — will be in the stadium he used to watch games from as a college kid.
This time, though, he’ll be wearing the wrong colors.
When the University of New Mexico squeezes its way through the narrow visitor’s entrance in the northeast corner of the student body endzone, Keller will be somewhere in the sellout crowd wearing the cherry and silver of the school he never attended.
Kickoff for the first-ever meeting between the Lobos and Irish is noon. The game will be broadcast live to a national audience on NBC and in the crowd will be a contingent of several hundred UNM fans scattered among the blue and gold of Notre Dame.
“It’s actually one of the better places to be an opposing fan,” Keller said. “People there, they’re a lot more accommodating because it’s a whole spectacle. It’s not just a game. Even touring the campus and is an experience that visiting people just love.”
Keller has gone as far as posting a 49-second video to his Twitter account. It’s directed at South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, placing a friendly wager on Saturday’s game. If the Lobos pull the biggest upset since David knocking off Goliath, Mayor Pete has to cough up a box of South Bend Chocolate Co. treats and some South Bend roasted coffee.
When — if — the Irish do as expected, Keller will reach into his carry-on and hand over a box containing a jar of salsa, some Hatch green chile and a bag of piñón coffee.
An Irish alum whose family includes 10 Notre Dame grads, Keller is remaining true to New Mexico.
“You’ve got to support those that elected you, so I’ll be pulling for the Lobos on this one,” he said. “But that’s only a function of being mayor.”
As for UNM’s coach, he knows all about Keller. Davie was once an honorary coach in the annual House-Senate basketball game in Santa Fe and Keller wasted no time strolling down memory lane. He learned that Keller, a standout athlete in high school at St. Pius X, played in Notre Dame’s highly competitive intramural football league.
“Not quite Ara Parseghian/Lou Holtz,” Davie said. “But that intramural football program at Notre Dame is a huge thing. All those residence halls on campus, they actually play tackle. Like Flanner Hall, Alumni Hall. It’s a huge deal.”
Rumors of Keller actually trying out for the Irish like a modern-day Rudy proved to be unfounded. Keller laughed off the notion, saying the school’s dorms were loaded with regular students who starred in football in high school but gave it up to be a regular Joe college guy at Notre Dame.
“I’d first have to read his résumé,” Davie said when asked if Keller would be safe in claiming he was once a real-life golden domer. “I’m defaulting that I want to see exactly what that résumé says, as in if it says, ‘played football at Notre Dame,’ and is there in parentheses ‘intramurals’ or is it ‘played football for Lou Holtz.’ ”
After a pause, he continued.
“Get that résumé to me,” Davie joked. “Let me go over it and fact check it for ya and then come back and ask me that question.”
“You realize the level even to walk on, I mean for New Mexico, that would be like a 6A all-star, like a first team all-state 6A — that’s a walk-on at Notre Dame,” Keller said. “So, yeah, I was nowhere near good enough.”
That’s where the school’s notoriously competitive intramural league had paid coaches from area high schools leading the various teams. It’s a full-pads, full-contact league that is arguably an NCAA Division III game on some level. The teams reaching the finals play the championship game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Interhall Football title.
“One of the beautiful things about that school was watching those games,” Davie said, admitting he took in his share of Keller-level games during his eight-year stint as an assistant and head coach with the Irish. “You don’t seen that too often anywhere else.”