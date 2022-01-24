Raylee Hunt made history for St. Michael’s on Monday, thanks to her cross-country exploits.
Hunt, a freshman, was named Gatorade’s 2021-22 Cross-Country Player of the Year for New Mexico, becoming the first runner from the school to earn the distinction.
The award recognizes the athletic and academic achievements of high school athletes in a variety of sports, as well as their exemplary character on and off the field. Hunt is now eligible for the national cross-country award, which Gatorade will announce in February.
Hunt finished a breakthrough season in November, winning the Class 3A race in a time of 19 minutes, 12.14 seconds, which was more than a minute faster than the runner-up, Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical’s Aubrey Lozoya. Hunt won five of the eight races she entered in the fall and lost only once to an in-state runner. She finished in 41st place the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships two weeks after her state championship. Her mother, Kristi Hartley Hunt, was the state’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year when she was at Roy in 1994-95.
Hunt volunteered locally with the St. Michael’s Student Wellness Action Team, a program focused on service to the community. She has also donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church youth group, while also maintaining a weighted 4.40 GPA.
Hunt also competes for St. Michael’s in swimming as well as track and field. She won her first state individual title as an eighth grader in the 300-meter hurdles at the 3A meet last June.
