A huge first half deficit was too much to overcome for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team Saturday in Reno, Nev.
The slumping Lobos trailed by as many as 24 points late in the second quarter and never recovered, losing 77-70 to Mountain West Conference rival Nevada. It was UNM’s third loss in six games and dropped the Lobos two games behind frontrunner UNLV in the league standings.
UNM outscored the Wolf Pack 44-28 in the second half but never managed to take the lead.
LaTascya Duff had a team-high 20 points for the Lobos (20-7, 11-3), who shot just 29 percent from 3-point territory while turning the ball over 16 times.
Despite the messy stat line, the Lobos managed to cut Nevada’s lead to four on two occasions in the final two minutes. After a Shaiquel McGruder layup with 45 seconds left got UNM within 69-65, Nevada iced the game with four free throws over the next 17 seconds.
Jaedyn De La Cerda had 15 points and McGruder 14, but no one else had more than eight. It was a rough day for guard LaTora Duff. She missed nine of the 11 shots and was responsible for five turnovers.
At 16-8 overall and 8-4 in the Mountain West, Nevada moved within a game in the loss column to the Lobos. UNM has four games remaining on the regular season schedule, the next two of which are at home.
NOTES
The MWC appears to be a one-bid league to the NCAA Tournament this season. Entering Saturday’s games, only one Mountain West team (UNLV) was in the top 100 for the NET Rankings. The Lobos checked in at No. 101. The Rebels are No. 79. … If the regular season ended today, UNM would be the MWC’s No. 2 seed in the league’s postseason tournament. … The Lobos made 17 of 18 free throw attempts in Saturday’s game. … Nevada never trailed. The Wolf Pack scored the game’s first 13 points and held UNM scoreless until a Paula Reus layup at the 5:13 mark of the first quarter. ... The Lobos will host Utah State on Tuesday night and then get a visit from Boise State on Saturday as the team bids farewell to a senior class that includes all five starters.
