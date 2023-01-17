San Jose St New Mexico Basketball

New Mexico’s Jaelen House, right, is defended by San Jose State’s Garrett Anderson during Tuesday’s game in The Pit. The Lobos won 77-57. House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. each scored 20 points.

 Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

ALBUQUERQUE — With a national audience able to hear every word he uttered during Tuesday night’s game against San Jose State, Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino had this much to say about being mic’d up by the Fox Sports 1 crew before the game:

“I hated it,” he said. “I’m not a huge swearer by any means. I mean, I’ll do it every now and then, but I was a bit of a basket case [Monday] night, and then when the game happened I felt good.”

Love it or hate it, at least Pitino headed home Tuesday night with a win as New Mexico (17-2 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) rolled past the Spartans 77-57 for its second straight win in conference play. Morris Udeze had his fourth straight double-double and the Lobos got 20 points apiece from Jaelen House and the red-hot Jamal Mashburn Jr.

