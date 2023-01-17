ALBUQUERQUE — With a national audience able to hear every word he uttered during Tuesday night’s game against San Jose State, Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino had this much to say about being mic’d up by the Fox Sports 1 crew before the game:
“I hated it,” he said. “I’m not a huge swearer by any means. I mean, I’ll do it every now and then, but I was a bit of a basket case [Monday] night, and then when the game happened I felt good.”
Love it or hate it, at least Pitino headed home Tuesday night with a win as New Mexico (17-2 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) rolled past the Spartans 77-57 for its second straight win in conference play. Morris Udeze had his fourth straight double-double and the Lobos got 20 points apiece from Jaelen House and the red-hot Jamal Mashburn Jr.
For Mashburn, it was the fifth time in six games he’s scored at least 20 and his seventh straight outing with at least 19. As usual, he was lights out with his midrange jumper.
Same, too, with House and his electrifying antics all over the court. While Mashburn is considered the team’s consistent and cerebral workaholic, House is the guy who literally never stops talking when the lights come on — as witnessed late in Tuesday’s game when he dribbled the ball up court against Spartans guard Alvaro Cardenas, mouthing something to him the entire time.
“Man, he’s doing anything to get in your head, using anything that he can,” Mashburn said. “Whether ‘your shoe’s untied’ or ‘your hair’s messed up.’ Whatever he can to get in your head, he’s going to use it. He’s so active defensively that he’s tough to go against. It’s a big advantage that we have with him doing that.”
Asked what the TV audience would hear if Mashburn and House were mic’d up, Pitino said it would be worth the time to sit down and watch.
“Jaelen would be a disaster, Mash wouldn’t be as bad,” Pitino said. “Jaelen, you wouldn’t need a play by play guy because he talks so much.”
The Mashburn-House combo is a big reason why the Lobos were able to snuff out a San Jose State program that has given them fits in recent years. Historically the worst team in the MWC since joining the conference in 2013, SJSU had won five of the last 12 meetings before Tuesday’s game.
“To be able to go from an emotional [win] at San Diego State, come back and be all business, take care of it knowing San Jose State would be tough to beat; great win,” Pitino said.
The Lobos held the Spartans to 25% shooting in the first half and limited them to six 3-pointers (on 32 attempts). At no point in the second half was the game in doubt as Pitino emptied his bench with more than two minutes remaining, with the outcome long since decided.
One of the players to get an early exit was Udeze. He is the first Lobo in five years to get four straight double-doubles. He had 10 rebounds at halftime and finished with 17 points and 14 boards with two assists and one blocked shot. He summed up his increased numbers in two words.
“Just going,” he said. “That’s it. I’m thinking less of scoring and just going to the boards. I feel like I make a big difference and help this team a lot by just rebounding.”
Up next is a Friday night date at home against Boise State, a game Pitino said needs to be a sellout. The Broncos are the reigning conference regular season and tournament champions.
That one, Pitino was happy to say, will not have him wired for sound on a national broadcast. It will allow him to focus on turning Lobo basketball into a national brand.
“If we continue to do what we’re going, it’s going to build for future success,” he said. “Although we’re all in the present moment having a really good year, if we keep selling these recruits, these crowds and these fans and the environment, we’re going to continue to get great players like Jaelen House, like Morris because they’re going to want to be part of something special.”
NOTES
New leader: Boise State’s win over Nevada (15-5, 5-2) on Tuesday night slingshot the Broncos into first place in the Mountain West standings.
Coupled with Utah State’s win over UNLV on Tuesday, there’s a chance the MWC could reach the end of the weekend with a crowded race atop the league standings following Saturday’s games. Should the Lobos beat Boise State, San Diego State sweep its games against Colorado State and Air Force, and Utah State beat San Jose State on Saturday, the top five teams will have gotten some separation from everyone else.
In that scenario, San Diego State would lead the league with a 6-1 record, followed by a four-way tie for second between the Lobos, Nevada, Boise State and Utah State, all at 5-2. No one else would be within two games of the top teams.
The two teams that have beaten UNM are fading fast. UNLV is now 1-5 in league play while Fresno State is 2-4.
Dressed to impress: San Jose State’s uniforms pay tribute to former U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, a pair of track stars who famously raised their black-gloved fists with their heads bowed to protest racial discrimination while standing on the medals podium during the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City.
Both men attended SJSU. In 2005, students raised $300,000 to build statues of them in the middle of campus.
The Spartans’ royal blue road jerseys show a silhouette of San Jose’s skyline with a solid yellow figure standing in the pose Smith displayed 55 years ago.