ALBUQUERQUE — And finally, a Pit win.
For the first time in the Richard Pitino era, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team got a fan-fueled homecourt win against a quality opponent as the Lobos took down No. 22 Wyoming 75-66 on Tuesday night in The Pit.
When the buzzer sounded, guard Jalen House threw the ball straight into the air with fans from both ends of the arena storming the court to celebrate with the team. Within seconds, the mosh pit of mostly students from the north end of the arena engulfed the players, save one.
His arms raised as he hopped sideways from one end of the court to another, Sebastian Forsling — the rosy cheeked 7-foot Swedish freshman who’s had a season of hard knocks and brutal on-the-job training — high-fived fans in the first row and waved like a kid seeing Santa for the first time.
He spoke afterward about how Tuesday’s game was a means for him to take the next step in his basketball journey, of playing with a chip on his shoulder against one of the best low-post players in the Mountain West Conference, Cowboys center Graham Ike.
Forsling said the mood in the locker room after the game was pure joy. He said it was finally a chance for he and his teammates to themselves feel good after taking their lumps through the first half of the MWC schedule. The Lobos (11-14, 3-8) dropped their first seven conference games but have bounced back by winning three of their last four to climb into ninth place.
“It was crazy,” Forsling said. “It’s nice that the fans were really into the game and we had a lot of fans out there, just a wonderful game. All the guys are just so excited right now.”
Tuesday’s crowd was announced at 8,208; a direct reflection of the pandemic and the health restrictions inside The Pit. Fans are still required to wear masks and prove they’ve been vaccinated.
“It bothers some people, which we all understand,” Pitino said. “You can’t ignore that it’s not affecting attendance. Of course it’s affecting attendance, and it is what it is until we get out of that. But the fans that showed up, the 8,000 or whatever that showed up were great.”
Wyoming broke into the Top 25 this week after rolling to 21 wins in its first 24 games. One of those was a two-point squeaker over the Lobos in Laramie, Wyo., three weeks ago. That game, House said, gave his team the confidence to know they could play with a team that appears destined for the NCAA Tournament.
The difference Tuesday night, House said, was simply the style of play. Devoid of any real size or experience in the low post, UNM has often leaned on a guard-heavy offense where as many as four players are 6-foot-6 or shorter. At times, the 6-foot House found himself matched up with players like Graham Ike, Wyoming’s 6-9 all-conference big man.
“We know we can play with anybody, just got to be tough about it,” House said.
Feeding off the crowd’s energy, the Lobos never let Wyoming run away and hide. UNM led the majority of the first half and bounced back from a seven-point hole early in the second half. Unlike so many games in the past, this one was actually decided by a decent level of defense on UNM’s part.
The Lobos held the Cowboys to 41 percent shooting and actually outrebounded them, 32-30. Guard KJ Jenkins had seven boards, a game-high four of them coming at the offensive end.
Despite not scoring a single point and not attempting one shot, Forsling had three blocked shots and earned praise from Pitino for being one of the most impactful players on the floor.
More than that, Pitino said, the Lobos learned a little about themselves against arguably the MWC’s top team.
“We finally got a win that wasn’t pretty,” Pitino said. “We haven’t shown that. We haven’t found a way to win when the offense isn’t totally clicking.”
House led the way with 34 points, hitting four 3-pointers and dishing a game-high six assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 18 points and Jay Allen-Tovar 15 to go with eight rebounds.
Allen-Tovar’s 3-pointer with 43 seconds left was essentially the dagger. Wyoming had cut a seven-point UNM lead to 68-65 in the final minute before he hit that shot. The Cowboys missed a jumper at the other end just seconds later to help the Lobos put the game away.
Looking back, Pitino said it was just the kind of night he wanted out of his team. With a nationally ranked opponent in town and The Pit showing flashes of the building it once was, he said the physical nature of the game and the excitement of the fans is what made it work for the Lobos.
“It just felt like what a conference game should feel like,” Pitino said. “How many times did guys have to run off the court because of blood? It was a great game to be a part of.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.