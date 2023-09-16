Santa Fe High School logo

Volleyball

Santa Fe High 3, Farmington 0

What happened: Santa Fe High has been the home of the Tournament of Champions for more than 30 years, but it has rarely felt like home to the Demonettes. Saturday was a breakthrough of epic proportions for the host school. Santa Fe High made its first finals appearance in 23 years, then won its tournament for the first time in 25 years by beating the Lady Scorpions, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15, in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. 

Recommended for you