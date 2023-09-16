What happened: Santa Fe High has been the home of the Tournament of Champions for more than 30 years, but it has rarely felt like home to the Demonettes. Saturday was a breakthrough of epic proportions for the host school. Santa Fe High made its first finals appearance in 23 years, then won its tournament for the first time in 25 years by beating the Lady Scorpions, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15, in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The Demonettes put on a clinic over the tournament, failing to drop a game throughout the Gold bracket. In fact, the last game they dropped was to Arizona's Monument Valley in the championship of the Four Corners Honors Tournament in Farmington.
"The girls put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of weeks," Santa Fe High head coach Ricardo Sanchez said.
Top players: Senior Angelia Geissinger and sophomore Aleena Hubbard were named to the all-tournament team for their performance at the net.
What's next: Santa Fe High (5-2) entertains Rio Rancho Cleveland on Tuesday at home.
Boys soccer
Los Alamos 2, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: The Demons were black-and-blue after playing four matches in five days, but head coach Chris Eadie was happy with the effort they showed in a rematch with the Hilltoppers in the Albuquerque Academy Invitational third-place match. Fatigue showed late in the match as Los Alamos scored twice to put the outcome out of reach.
"It was a much better game than [last week's 3-0 loss at Los Alamos on Sept. 9]," Eadie said.
Top players: Beckham Sayer had the team's lone goal in the second half, while Pasha Burnett returned from a shoulder injury and played well in goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High (3-4) plays Albuquerque Cibola at home Tuesday. Los Alamos (6-1-1) also plays at home Tuesday against Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe Prep 6, Academy for Technology and the Classics 0
What happened: A week away from the pitch was well worth the wait for the Blue Griffins, who scored four first-half goals to build a 4-0 lead at the break at Sun Mountain Field. They also were efficient in their attack, needing just 26 shots to record their goals.
"We were finally able to put together a complete game against a quality opponent," Prep head coach Rick Canby said.
Top players: Cyrus Hnasko and Gus Curtis-Mitchell each had a pair of goals, while Weston Stump had a goal and an assist. Freshman Adam April finished the scoring by getting his first varsity goal.
What's next: Prep (3-6) gets a rematch with East Mountain, which beat the Blue Griffins during Taos' Sangre de Cristo Classic earlier this month. ATC (2-2-1) plays at home Monday against Moreno Valley.