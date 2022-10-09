Notes from the North

Consistency, thy name is Zach Martinez.

When the St. Michael’s quarterback threw an interception against Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday, it was just the second of the season, out of 109 passes.

Martinez’s first interception came in the second quarter of the Aug. 20 season opener against Taos in the rain at home. The second pick Saturday came in the second quarter at home, also in the rain.

