The St. Michael’s Horsemen have been here before — too many times to recount.

The Santa Fe High Demons have not.

In a city rivalry football game of high intensity with an outcome hanging in the balance, the Horsemen demonstrated a winning culture that is second to none in the city Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium. Getting 70 rushing yards and a touchdown from Isaiah Dominguez, St. Michael’s overcame a 14-0 deficit and outlasted its longtime rival to claim its 16th mythical city championship by a 27-20 score.

Recommended for you