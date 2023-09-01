The St. Michael’s Horsemen have been here before — too many times to recount.
The Santa Fe High Demons have not.
In a city rivalry football game of high intensity with an outcome hanging in the balance, the Horsemen demonstrated a winning culture that is second to none in the city Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium. Getting 70 rushing yards and a touchdown from Isaiah Dominguez, St. Michael’s overcame a 14-0 deficit and outlasted its longtime rival to claim its 16th mythical city championship by a 27-20 score.
In a hard-hitting, physical contest, St. Michael’s executed when the moment presented itself. Santa Fe High, meanwhile, struggled with success, having a pair of fourth-quarter drives inside the Horsemen 20-yard line come up empty. A 2-minute drive ended in quarterback Michael Abeyta’s fumble that Horsemen defensive tackle Joseph Sanchez recovered at the Santa Fe High 12 with 52 seconds left to seal the win.
St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said it was just a matter of his players making big plays when the Horsemen needed them.
“When there is a game like this, it teaches guys to play four quarters,” Fernandez said. “We put them in a lot of pressure situations, but they hung tough.”
The statistics showed the Horsemen (3-0) used their perimeter ground game to churn out 229 yards and the defense held the Demons (0-3) to just eight yards on the ground and 156 yards of offensive overall.
But the difference could be as simple as this: St. Michael’s won its third straight one-score game to improve to 3-0. Santa Fe High’s last game in which something was on the line was Oct. 8, 2021, at home against Clovis. The Demons held a two-touchdown lead only to lose 28-21 and see their postseason hopes dashed.
Only about a half-dozen of the current Demons saw action in that game.
“Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot a handful of times,” Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said. “And at the worst moments. There is nothing that we can practice situationally unless we’re in a ballgame. They understand that and see it. I’m just frustrated because I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage — both sides.”
The winning score for St. Michael’s came from Dominguez, who became the de facto running back when cramps and injuries depleted the backfield. Senior Matthias Duran missed the second half with a lower left leg injury. Juniors Cole Sandoval and Soren Annon battled cramps for much of the second half. Even Dominguez wasn’t at full strength, as coach Fernandez said he was dealing with knee soreness.
Still, Dominguez ran 11 times for 70 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the third quarter that staked his team with a 27-20 lead. He spent much of the night torturing the Santa Fe High defense with sweeps to both sides of the ball, but his winning play was one in which he took a different route.
“As soon as I saw the play, I noticed a little gap between my linemen,” Dominguez said. “I just went right through it and ducked my head in.”
The Horsemen defense was in bend-but-don’t break mode for much of the fourth quarter, as Santa Fe High twice threatened to tie the game.
The first time was an 87-yard drive that took the Demons from their own 8 to the St. Michael’s 5 after freshman Jesus Navarette’s four-yard gain on first and goal. The drive petered out, though, as Santa Fe High struggled to maintain its rushing attack.
After gaining 30 yards on the ground during the drive, the St. Michael’s defensive front stiffened and pushed the Demons back to the 8. The Horsemen then survived Abeyta’s scramble and throw to an open Alex Mora in the back of the end zone — but Mora’s diving catch attempt bounced off of his hands.
“When you’re at the 5, you score,” Martinez said glumly. “We drove all the way down the field and we did what we wanted to do. We lack mental sharpness at times. We’re gonna fix it. We gotta pay attention more to details in practice.”
The Demons defense stopped St. Michael’s on the ensuing drive, and Dominguez’s 8-yard punt to the Horsemen 17 breathed new life into Santa Fe High.
But the St. Michael’s defense again rose to the occasion and forced the Demons to turn over on downs at the Horsemen 26 with 3:14 left.
St. Michael’s took Santa Fe High’s punches early in the game — in fact, on the opening play. Santiago Villaseñor ran the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give the Demons a 6-0 lead 13 seconds into the game.
When Santa Fe High linebacker Tomas Martinez intercepted a Reed Bass screen pass to Annon and returned it to the St. Michael’s 5, Abeyta cashed it in with a 5-yard touchdown to Juan Ortiz for a 14-0 lead with 4:56 left in the opening quarter.
The Horsemen found their rhythm behind a perimeter ground attack, using four plays that gained a combined 88 yards to set up a pair of touchdowns that brought them within 14-13 in the second quarter.
On its first drive in the second quarter, Annon had a 33-yard sweep to the left side to move the ball to the Santa Fe High 27. Three plays later, Sandoval found the middle unclogged for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 14-7, with 5:26 to go in the first half.
St. Michael’s caught a break with the first of four turnovers when Mora fumbled and the Horsemen recovered at the Demons 21. A Bass completion to Lucas Gurule for 10 yards on a third-and-6 play brought the Horsemen to the Demons’ 7.
The duo connected again two plays later for a 7-yard touchdown. Even though Bass couldn’t convert the 2-point run, the Horsemen were within one and momentum no longer coveted the Demons. All St. Michael’s did after that was curry its favor, like an experienced team does.